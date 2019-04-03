Recently retired Jordy Nelson would reconsider if Aaron Rodgers came calling

The news that veteran receiver Jordy Nelson is retiring came as a bit of a surprise last week. Nelson had played pretty well for the Oakland Raiders in 2018 and had made one free-agent visit, with others scheduled.

But on Wednesday, Nelson opened the door for a possible return.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Aaron Rodgers reunion hard to pass up

The 33-year-old Nelson was a guest on the “Dan Patrick Show” and was of course asked about his friend and longtime teammate, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Former Green Bay Packers receiver Jordy Nelson, left, said it would be hard to say no if Aaron Rodgers called and asked him to put off retirement. (AP)

“[If Rodgers called] it would probably be hard to say no,” Nelson told Patrick.

After a decade with the Packers, Nelson was second in franchise history in touchdowns scored with 69, and third in receptions with 550.

He might be getting up there in age, at least as NFL receivers go, but Packers fans would likely love to see that reunion.

Spending led to Raiders departure

Nelson signed a two-year deal with the Raiders last year, but it was structured more as a one-year contract with all of the guaranteed money in 2018, and that’s exactly how it played out.

Oakland released Nelson last month.

He told Patrick that he believes the money the Raiders have spent in free agency as well as their trade for Antonio Brown likely cost him his job.

More from Yahoo Sports: