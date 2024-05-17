Recent Colorado commit Rashad Amos predicted to flip schools again

Recent Colorado football commit Rashad Amos could soon pull off the rare offseason double-flip.

As reported by On3 Friday morning, the 6-foot-2, 234-pound running back visited Ole Miss earlier this week and is currently projected to land with the Rebels. Amos, who played at Miami-OH last season before entering the transfer portal, was committed to Mississippi State for about two weeks before committing to the Buffs on April 26.

If Amos does commit to Ole Miss, it would represent the fifth college program of his college career. South Carolina housed Amos from 2020-22, although he only played in 13 total games with the Gamecocks.

Amos enjoyed a breakout season at Miami-Ohio this past season, rushing for 1,075 yards and 13 touchdowns on 210 carries.

NEW: Miami (OH) transfer RB Rashad Amos has received an expert prediction to flip from Colorado to Ole Miss from On3's @PeteNakos_🦈 He was previously committed to Mississippi State before flipping to the Buffs.https://t.co/Gaooj0Dunp pic.twitter.com/oABUhpdD7j — On3 (@On3sports) May 17, 2024

On3’s Pete Nakos reported that Amos is also hearing from Miami, Ole Miss, UCF, Utah and Virginia.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook for ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire