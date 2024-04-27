Rashad Amos joins Colorado’s running backs room

Just a short time ago, the Colorado Buffaloes had players such as Dylan Edwards and Sy’veon Wilkerson competing for carries at the running back position. But after Ohio State transfer Dallan Hayden joined the fold, Wilkerson and Edwards both entered the portal.

On Friday, the Buffs rebounded nicely by securing the commitment of Miami-Ohio transfer RB Rashad Amon.

Amos has bell-cow written all over him as he’s listed at 6-foot-2 and 234 pounds. Playing for the Redhawks last season, he thundered his way to 1,075 and 13 touchdowns on 210 carries, good for an average of 5.1 yards per carry. A former class of 2020 four-star recruit, Amos spent his first three seasons with the South Carolina Gamecocks, seeing spot action in the SEC.

Given his physical makeup, Amos should thrive in short-yardage situations, especially in the red zone.

Amos joins a running backs room that includes Hayden, true freshman Micah Welch and walk-ons Charlie Offerdahl and Christian Sarem.

BREAKING: Former Miami (Ohio) RB transfer Rashad Amos @1dreamShad flips his commitment from Mississippi State to Colorado! The 6'2, 234 lb RB rushed for 1,075 yds and 13 TD last year. He ranked 3rd in the MAC in rushing yards and 2nd in rushing touchdowns. #SkoBuffs #Wecoming pic.twitter.com/2BOKmPbj7g — NoSkoZone (@noskozone) April 26, 2024

Amos was committed to Mississippi State before flipping to Colorado on Friday.

