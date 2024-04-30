Rece Davis reviews Nick Saban’s broadcasting debut

Former Alabama Crimson Tide football head coach Nick Saban may not be roaming the sidelines of Bryant-Denny Stadium anymore, but fans will still get to see him on Saturdays in the fall. The college football legend will be an analyst on ESPN’s College GameDay. He had a set run during the 2024 NFL draft and it went well.

Saban, known for not being the biggest fan of the media, has now swapped sides. He made his ESPN broadcasting debut during the draft, serving as an analyst, and long-time ESPN host Rece Davis was a big fan of how it went.

While on the Pat McAfee Show, Davis shared how insightful Saban was and even mentioned that Saban was caught off guard by the broadcast’s theme. He said he would have wanted to know ahead of time how it was all going to go down so that he could gather stories and intel. Davis responded to Saban by letting him know that all they want is for Nick Saban to share Nick Saban stories and experiences.

This is the beginning of what many ope will be a lengthy career in front of the camera.

"I thought Nick Saban was sensational during the draft and he was so prepared.. He has so many stories to share and he was great" ~ @ReceDavis #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/0Ui2XgEa8U — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 30, 2024

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on X @SpurrFM.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire