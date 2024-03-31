Recap: OKC Blue wins regular-season finale over Delaware Blue Coats, set for playoffs

The G League’s OKC Blue finishes their regular season with a 121-95 win over the Delaware Blue Coats on Saturday. The road win improved the Blue’s record to 21-13 on the season.

With the regular season over, the Blue set their eyes on the G League playoffs as they’ll host a first-round matchup on Tuesday.

The Blue held a 21-17 lead after the first quarter. A 31-point second frame saw OKC enter halftime with a 52-41 advantage.

The second half was much of the same as a 34-point third quarter helped the Blue enter the final frame with a controlling 25-point advantage.

The Blue shot 55% from the field and went 11-of-34 (32.4%) from 3. They dished out 26 assists on 51 baskets. Six Blue players scored double-digit points.

Meanwhile, the Blue Coats shot 36% from the field and went an ugly 3-of-35 (8.6%) from 3. They only had 14 assists on 34 baskets. Four Blue Coats players scored double-digit points.

Some notable individual performances from both sides:

Ousmane Dieng: 19 points on 9-of-14 shooting, 1-of-4 from 3, nine assists, eight rebounds

Olivier Sarr: 21 points on 9-of-12 shooting, 16 rebounds, two assists, two blocks

Lindy Waters III: 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting, 3-of-7 from 3, seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks

Hunter Maldonado: 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting, five rebounds, four assists

Jeff Dowtin Jr.: 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting, 1-of-5 from 3, three assists, two rebounds

Ricky Council IV: 18 points on 7-of-20 shooting, 1-of-7 from 3, five rebounds, two blocks

Melvin Frazier Jr.: 14 points on 6-of-12 shooting, four rebounds, two steals

Jarron Cumberland: 19 points on 4-of-11 shooting, five assists, four rebounds, three steals

The full highlights from the Blue’s 26-point win over the Philadelphia 76ers’ G League affiliate can be watched below:

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire