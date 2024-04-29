Rebuilding the Chicago Bulls as a dynasty in NBA 2K24

When the Chicago Bulls went all-in in 2021, they clearly had big things in mind. They created a core of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Vucevic, with a group of solid role players around them. Unfortunately, that group hasn’t panned out, having won just a single playoff game in three years and enduring two sub-.500 seasons in each of the last two years.

Needless to say, changes are needed, and Arturas Karnisovas even admitted that this group isn’t working at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season. Now, Chicago faces a crucial offseason that could help determine what the future of their organization looks like.

YouTuber Clique Productions recently made a video in which he rebuilt the Bulls and made them into a dynasty in NBA 2K24.

Obviously, it’s going to be a lot harder to turn things around in Chicago than Clique made it look in this video. That said, everything starts with a successful 2024 offseason, so it’s on the front office to get things right this summer.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire