Purdue beats NC State for first title trip since 1969

'It's really happening': Reaction to Purdue basketball making national championship

Evan Frank, Indianapolis Star
A year after losing in the first round of the NCAA tournament as a No. 1 seed, the Purdue men's basketball team is in the national championship game.

On Saturday, the Boilermakers defeated NC State, 63-50. See the reaction on X of Purdue advancing in the Final Four:

