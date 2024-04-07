'It's really happening': Reaction to Purdue basketball making national championship

A year after losing in the first round of the NCAA tournament as a No. 1 seed, the Purdue men's basketball team is in the national championship game.

On Saturday, the Boilermakers defeated NC State, 63-50. See the reaction on X of Purdue advancing in the Final Four:

The scene in Mackey. pic.twitter.com/LmjUWiGkbY — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) April 7, 2024

It’s really happening guys, we’re in the big game!!! One more to go! Boiler up pic.twitter.com/oPzVJqf9eT — Louie Hefna (@Louie_Hefna) April 7, 2024

One year ago, Purdue suffered the biggest upset in the history of the NCAA Tournament when it lost to Fairleigh Dickinson.



On Monday, it will play for a national title.



Anarchy?



Nope. Just College Basketball. https://t.co/e1m6m6DSfa — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 7, 2024

Recovered well from that historical upset last season — BamiDele (@Im_GoingNorth) April 7, 2024

Hoping they follow in UVa's footsteps to win the title on Monday night. — Michael Holloway (@cmholloway) April 7, 2024

Purdue locked in defensively and played really well. UConn or Alabama will have its hands full with Purdue. — Mid-Major Basketball (@midmajorball) April 7, 2024

Sorry NC State: You just got Edeyed pic.twitter.com/HN17grTnMx — The Sports Geek (@TheSports_Geek) April 7, 2024

One of the most complete games Purdue has played this yr! Defense bent a tad in first half but a tremendous 2nd half. Will absolutely give UCONN or Alabama quite a tussle. — Mark Leiendecker (@MarkLeiendecker) April 7, 2024

THE PURDUE BOILERMAKERS ARE PLAYING FOR A NATIONAL TITLE ON MONDAY — Tommy Barrett (@TommyBarrett24) April 7, 2024

Kenny Smith with a good point: This is a game Purdue would have lost in the past. But the Boilermakers found answers tonight, largely by defending and hitting shots. — Kyle Charters (@KyleCharters79) April 7, 2024

The Big Ten has been in 13 of the last 23 Final Fours.. no titles, 0-7 in National Title games



I said Purdue could get to Phoenix but not win a national title due to not having a perimeter pro.. we’ll see if Edey’s dominance can throw off the antgorithm — ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@itsAntWright) April 7, 2024

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball fans react to win over NC State in Final Four