'It's really happening': Reaction to Purdue basketball making national championship
A year after losing in the first round of the NCAA tournament as a No. 1 seed, the Purdue men's basketball team is in the national championship game.
On Saturday, the Boilermakers defeated NC State, 63-50. See the reaction on X of Purdue advancing in the Final Four:
The scene in Mackey. pic.twitter.com/LmjUWiGkbY
THANK YOU FOR A GREAT BIRTHDAY PRESENT PURDUE!@BoilerBall @PurdueSports #FinalFour #BoilerUp
It’s really happening guys, we’re in the big game!!! One more to go! Boiler up pic.twitter.com/oPzVJqf9eT
One year ago, Purdue suffered the biggest upset in the history of the NCAA Tournament when it lost to Fairleigh Dickinson.
On Monday, it will play for a national title.
Anarchy?
Nope. Just College Basketball. https://t.co/e1m6m6DSfa
Recovered well from that historical upset last season
Hoping they follow in UVa's footsteps to win the title on Monday night.
Purdue locked in defensively and played really well. UConn or Alabama will have its hands full with Purdue.
Sorry NC State: You just got Edeyed pic.twitter.com/HN17grTnMx
One of the most complete games Purdue has played this yr! Defense bent a tad in first half but a tremendous 2nd half. Will absolutely give UCONN or Alabama quite a tussle.
THE PURDUE BOILERMAKERS ARE PLAYING FOR A NATIONAL TITLE ON MONDAY
Kenny Smith with a good point: This is a game Purdue would have lost in the past. But the Boilermakers found answers tonight, largely by defending and hitting shots.
The Big Ten has been in 13 of the last 23 Final Fours.. no titles, 0-7 in National Title games
I said Purdue could get to Phoenix but not win a national title due to not having a perimeter pro.. we’ll see if Edey’s dominance can throw off the antgorithm
