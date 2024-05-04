Who are some realistic trade targets for the Chicago Bulls?

The Chicago Bulls have a lot of work to do to retool the roster after going three seasons with no major moves at the NBA trade deadline OR in each of the respective offseasons ahead of them. Injuries to veteran guards Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine altered the future of this ball club, and now the team’s front office is looking to make moves to improve it.

But it takes two to tango, as the old saying goes, meaning that the Bulls will need to find trade partners who might be interested in dealing for the players already on Chicago’s roster this coming offseason. Who are some realistic trade targets for the Bulls?

The hosts of the “Locked On Bulls” podcast, Haize and Pat the Designer, took a closer look at some prospective trade targets in the realm of possibility.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear which players they might be.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire