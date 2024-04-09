Real and City draw 3-3 in Champions League; Arsenal 2-2 with Bayern
DPA
·3 min read
Record winners Real Madrid and title holders Manchester City played to a thrilling 3-3 draw while Harry Kane continued to haunt Arsenal in their 2-2 with Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday.
City led early from Bernardo Silva's clever free-kick and went back on top at 3-2 from Josko Gvardiol in the 71st, five minutes after a stunner from Phil Foden at the Bernabeu.
But Real fought back twice in the 200th Champions League match of their coach Carlo Ancelotti.
They went 2-1 up within 12 minutes after Silva's opener when Ruben Dias deflected Eduardo Camavinga's shot into his own net and Rodrygo scored on the counter for 2-1, and Federico Valverdo was on target for the final score in the 79th.
In London, Bukayo Saka fired Arsenal ahead in the 12th, their former player Serge Gnabry levelled in the 18th, and ex-Tottenham great Kane netted for the sixth time at Emirates Stadium with a 32nd-minute penalty to put Bayern 2-1 up.
Real Madrid 3, Manchester City 3. Arsenal 2, Bayern Munich 2. But should Arsenal have had a chance for a third in stoppage time? On a topsy-turvy Champions League night, replays gave conflicting answers.
Kim Caldwell is embracing the high expectation as the new women's basketball coach at Tennessee. Her contract would make her the highest-paid coach in the sport if she were to win a national championship.
Charles McDonald is joined by friend and host of The Dominique Foxworth Show Dominique Foxworth to tackle race, GOAT debates, the 2024 NFL Draft, rapper beef and more. The duo start off with some non-football talk as they go back and forth on the Caitlin Clark GOAT debates that seem a little to hot to just be about basketball. They also cover the J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar beef and Dominique's draft day story.
Next, Charles and Dominique dive into the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, as Charles believes there are four teams who could define the first round: the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos. The duo discuss each team and decide whether or not they should make a blockbuster move to trade up.
The duo finish things off by answering questions from listeners on Cooper Dejean, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and much more.