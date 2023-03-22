Reactions after O-lineman Ben Roebuck committed to Michigan football

Michigan football is currently on a tear getting some big-time commitments for the 2024 recruiting class.

The Wolverines gained a massive commitment Tuesday night from running back Jordan Marshall — from Ohio. Then on Wednesday, the maize and blue gained another massive commitment from offensive lineman Ben Roebuck — also from Ohio.

Roebuck is a massive recruit, figuratively and literally, as he stands 6-foot-7 and weighs 320-pounds. He is a three-star in the cumulative rankings and Rivals has the Ohio product as a four-star recruit.

Once Roebuck announced his commitment to Michigan, Twitter took off. Media and recruits shared their thoughts on social media and we are going to show the best of them.

Jacob Oden (current Michigan commit)

Not done yet 😉 welcome https://t.co/vqRokWHpla — Jacob Oden 4 ⭐️ ATH (@JacobOden4) March 22, 2023

Chris Balas

Love landing kids from the Buckeye State. — Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) March 22, 2023

Current Michigan commit Luke Hamilton

Current Michigan commit Ted Hammond

Welcome to the Family!〽️〽️〽️ https://t.co/mRyUXujcWx — Ted Hammond (@TedHammond14) March 22, 2023

Sam Webb

#Michigan's Ohio push continues. Another key addition for @Coach_SMoore. And domino in a March recruiting run. More to come! https://t.co/mQFlBMOwW5 — Sam Webb (@SamWebb77) March 22, 2023

Michigan football

Sherrone Moore

YES SIR!! ANOTHER BIG TIME HOG FROM THE STATE DOWN SOUTH!! #SMASH👊🏾 #GoBlue #Startsupfront — Sherrone Moore (@Coach_SMoore) March 22, 2023

Jordan Strack

To Ohio State fans saying “THE KID DIDN’T EVEN HAVE AN OHIO STATE OFFER!” After watching Michigan’s offensive line recently, don’t you think -just maybe- Ohio State SHOULD be offering an in-state linemen that Michigan likes? Seems like they know how to evaluate that position? — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) March 22, 2023

Michigan target DJ Pickett

Michigan target Mekhai White

Michigan commit Chris Ewald

Josh Henschke

Former Michigan great Steve Hutchinson

The dominant train is rolling at full speed. That’s what’s happening young Fraz. Jump aboard. https://t.co/TY1VYmoC0R — Steve Hutchinson (@HutchSevenSix) March 22, 2023

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire