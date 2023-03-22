Reactions after O-lineman Ben Roebuck committed to Michigan football

Trent Knoop
·2 min read

Michigan football is currently on a tear getting some big-time commitments for the 2024 recruiting class.

The Wolverines gained a massive commitment Tuesday night from running back Jordan Marshall — from Ohio. Then on Wednesday, the maize and blue gained another massive commitment from offensive lineman Ben Roebuck — also from Ohio.

Roebuck is a massive recruit, figuratively and literally, as he stands 6-foot-7 and weighs 320-pounds. He is a three-star in the cumulative rankings and Rivals has the Ohio product as a four-star recruit.

Once Roebuck announced his commitment to Michigan, Twitter took off. Media and recruits shared their thoughts on social media and we are going to show the best of them.

Jacob Oden (current Michigan commit)

Chris Balas

Current Michigan commit Luke Hamilton

Current Michigan commit Ted Hammond

Sam Webb

Michigan football

Sherrone Moore

Jordan Strack

Michigan target DJ Pickett

Michigan target Mekhai White

Michigan commit Chris Ewald

Josh Henschke

Former Michigan great Steve Hutchinson

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire

Recommended Stories