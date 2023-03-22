Reactions after O-lineman Ben Roebuck committed to Michigan football
Michigan football is currently on a tear getting some big-time commitments for the 2024 recruiting class.
The Wolverines gained a massive commitment Tuesday night from running back Jordan Marshall — from Ohio. Then on Wednesday, the maize and blue gained another massive commitment from offensive lineman Ben Roebuck — also from Ohio.
Roebuck is a massive recruit, figuratively and literally, as he stands 6-foot-7 and weighs 320-pounds. He is a three-star in the cumulative rankings and Rivals has the Ohio product as a four-star recruit.
Once Roebuck announced his commitment to Michigan, Twitter took off. Media and recruits shared their thoughts on social media and we are going to show the best of them.
Jacob Oden (current Michigan commit)
Not done yet 😉 welcome https://t.co/vqRokWHpla
— Jacob Oden 4 ⭐️ ATH (@JacobOden4) March 22, 2023
Chris Balas
Love landing kids from the Buckeye State.
— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) March 22, 2023
Current Michigan commit Luke Hamilton
BOOOOOOOOM!!!! @Benroebuck75 Welcome to the family!!!! https://t.co/YHb0Cg9lhI
— Luke Ha〽️ilton (@Hammy07422) March 22, 2023
Current Michigan commit Ted Hammond
Welcome to the Family!〽️〽️〽️ https://t.co/mRyUXujcWx
— Ted Hammond (@TedHammond14) March 22, 2023
Sam Webb
#Michigan's Ohio push continues. Another key addition for @Coach_SMoore. And domino in a March recruiting run. More to come! https://t.co/mQFlBMOwW5
— Sam Webb (@SamWebb77) March 22, 2023
Michigan football
— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 22, 2023
Sherrone Moore
YES SIR!! ANOTHER BIG TIME HOG FROM THE STATE DOWN SOUTH!! #SMASH👊🏾 #GoBlue #Startsupfront
— Sherrone Moore (@Coach_SMoore) March 22, 2023
Jordan Strack
To Ohio State fans saying “THE KID DIDN’T EVEN HAVE AN OHIO STATE OFFER!”
After watching Michigan’s offensive line recently, don’t you think -just maybe- Ohio State SHOULD be offering an in-state linemen that Michigan likes?
Seems like they know how to evaluate that position?
— Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) March 22, 2023
Michigan target DJ Pickett
Mhmm #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/xFmx8vSH7K
— DJ (@DJPICKETT5) March 22, 2023
Michigan target Mekhai White
YKTV〽️#GoBlue https://t.co/6afO8g6toi
— Luke Ha〽️ilton (@Hammy07422) March 22, 2023
Michigan commit Chris Ewald
Yessir https://t.co/8bL2dpXG69
— Chris Ewald Jr (@ChrisEwaldjr) March 22, 2023
Josh Henschke
— Josh Henschke (@JoshHenschke) March 22, 2023
Former Michigan great Steve Hutchinson
The dominant train is rolling at full speed. That’s what’s happening young Fraz. Jump aboard. https://t.co/TY1VYmoC0R
— Steve Hutchinson (@HutchSevenSix) March 22, 2023