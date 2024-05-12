Reacting to the Charlotte Hornets hiring Boston Celtics assistant Charles Lee as head coach

Boston Celtics assistant head coach Charles Lee has reportedly been named the next head coach of the Charlotte Hornets, replacing current Hornets coach Steve Clifford as he moves to a front office role next season.

Lee will finish the Celtics’ playoff run before transitioning full-time into his new role with the Hornets next season. Lee, who reunites with Hornets Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson, brings championship experience from his time with the 2021 Milwaukee Bucks under then-Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer. What does this mean for the future of Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla’s bench in future seasons?

CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning, reporting from the Cavs shootaround, provides his reaction to this significant coaching hire.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire