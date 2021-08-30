RB strategy after the Dobbins injury, plus fantasy updates on the Vikings, Colts, Jaguars & Eagles
Another day, another young running back is unfortunately lost for the season. Scott Pianowski is joined by NBC Sports Edge's Patrick Daugherty to react to the awful news out of Baltimore, where Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins is likely done for the year after a knee injury sustained during Saturday's preseason game in Washington. Scott & Patrick update Gus Edwards' ranking and share whether player like Justice Hill or Ty'Son Williams deserve a late-round flyer.
Later in the podcast, the guys chat about some other injury news items surrounding Irv Smith, Jr. and the Minnesota Vikings, T.Y. Hilton and the Indianapolis Colts and talk about the trade of Gardner Minshew to the Philadelphia Eagles.
