RB Rico Dowdle, S Jayron Kearse limited in Monday's practice

The Cowboys played last Thursday, so they had a real practice on Monday on a (sort of) normal work week.

Defensive end Dante Fowler (illness) and rookie linebacker Tyrus Wheat (concussion) did not practice.

Left tackle Tyron Smith and right guard Zack Martin received rest days.

Running back Rico Dowdle (ankle) and safety Jayron Kearse (back) were limited.

Dowdle was questionable for Thanskgiving Day and played 12 offensive snaps and one on special teams. He saw four touches for 26 yards, including a 15-yard reception for a touchdown.

Kearse missed last week's game with his injury.

In 10 games this season, he has 47 tackles, 1.5 sacks and an interception