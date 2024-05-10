RB Keilan Robinson signs rookie contract with Jaguars

Jacksonville signed its second fifth-round pick from the 2024 NFL draft, running back and return specialist Keilan Robinson, to his rookie contract on Friday.

Shortly before Robinson’s deal was announced, the Jaguars signed their first fifth-round choice, cornerback Deantre Prince, and sixth-round selection, kicker Cam Little, to their rookie deals.

Robinson averaged 23.6 yards per kickoff return during his college career, with Texas and Alabama. He scored two special teams touchdowns, on a kickoff return and a blocked punt return, to go with 11 offensive touchdowns over five seasons.

The Jaguars prioritized a return specialist in the draft after the NFL installed a new kickoff format this offseason. It will require teams to play two returners on the field at a time, with the coverage team no longer receiving a running start.

“It definitely brings the two kickoff returners into play and that’s the reason we went out and got Keilan,” Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said about Robinson after the draft. “That’s going to be a main responsibility of his, along with some other things.”

Kicker Cam Little kicking off to running back Keilan Robinson at #Jaguars rookie minicamp. Two of Jacksonville’s Day 3 special teams selections in the draft. pic.twitter.com/CHfCysZM3x — Zach Goodall (@zach_goodall) May 10, 2024

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire