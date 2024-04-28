Razorbacks take second straight, series from LSU

A day after limiting No. 7 LSU to a single run in the series opener, Arkansas did it again Saturday.

The 13th-ranked Razorbacks did one better, even. Instead of a 2-1 win, Arkansas doubled its output and clinched the series against the Tigers, 4-1, to stun the home team in Baton Rouge.

A big third inning was key. Arkansas scored three of its four runs in the frame. Cylie Halvorson and Hannah Gammill each walked with the bases loaded on back-to-back plate appearances. Kennedy Miller then followed with an RBI single before LSU could stanch the bleeding.

The bats picked up for Robyn Herron who worked just 2 1/3 innings for Arkansas. She gave up three hits and three walks and allowed LSU to score on a wild pitch before Morgan Leinstock closed the third inning and Hannah Camenzind finished the final 4 1/3.

Arkansas’ win ensured the Hogs a sixth SEC series win in its seven so far. The teams will close the set at 1 p.m. on Sunday before the Razorbacks return home for a one-off game against Central Arkansas at Bogle Park on Tuesday.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire