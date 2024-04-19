Razorbacks lose key special teams member to transfer portal

Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks lost an important member of their special teams unit this week.

Max Fletcher, the team’s starting punter from Melbourne, Australia, entered the transfer portal on Thursday, less than a week after the Razorbacks’ annual spring game. Fletcher was a rising name on special teams after a strong 2023 performance. He was named to the Ray Guy Award watchlist ahead of last season and increased his average yards per punt from 37.5 in 2022 to 46.9 in 2023.

In doing so, Fletcher earned second-team All-SEC honors from coaches for his efforts during his sophomore season.

With Fletcher entering the transfer portal, junior Devin Bale is the likely frontrunner to handle punting duties for the Hogs going forward. Bale transferred to Arkansas from Northern Colorado in the Big Sky Conference after the 2022 season . While there, he averaged 41.2 yards per punt over two seasons from 2021-22.

Freshman Sam Dubwig, a preferred walk-on from Arkansas’ Cabot High School, is also a member of the Razorbacks’ special teams unit. Dubwig officially committed to Arkansas in December.

