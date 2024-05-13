Rays visit the Red Sox to begin 4-game series

Tampa Bay Rays (20-21, fourth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (21-19, third in the AL East)

Boston; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Zach Eflin (2-4, 3.75 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (2-1, 1.75 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Red Sox -120, Rays +101; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Tampa Bay Rays to start a four-game series.

Boston has a 21-19 record overall and a 9-10 record in home games. The Red Sox have a 16-7 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Tampa Bay has a 20-21 record overall and a 6-9 record in road games. The Rays have the fifth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .244.

Monday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler O'Neill leads Boston with nine home runs while slugging .564. Rafael Devers is 11-for-37 with a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Isaac Paredes has a .300 batting average to lead the Rays, and has six doubles and eight home runs. Yandy Diaz is 14-for-42 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .224 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored by four runs

Rays: 6-4, .254 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Masataka Yoshida: 10-Day IL (thumb), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (rib), Tyler Heineman: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (oblique), Isaiah Campbell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Ryan Pepiot: 15-Day IL (leg), Jacob Waguespack: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (knee), Colin Poche: 15-Day IL (back), Taylor Walls: 60-Day IL (hip), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan Aranda: 10-Day IL (finger), Shane Baz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.