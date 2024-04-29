Rays lose a third veteran reliever to injury

MILWAUKEE — The Rays lost another veteran reliever to injury on Monday, with right-hander Chris Devenski sidelined for at least 15 days due to right knee tendinitis.

Devenski is the third proven member of the bullpen to be placed on the injured list over the last eight days, joining closer Pete Fairbanks (nerve related issue) and top lefty Colin Poche (mid-back tightness).

Lefty Jacob Lopez, a starter at Triple-A Durham, was called up to take Devenski’s spot.

Manager Kevin Cash said losing the trio of relievers had a “large” impact on the bullpen.

“There’s no denying (that),” he said. “We still feel like we’ve got the guys that can certainly come in there and give us good innings with leads and preserve leads. But, yeah, we’re losing key guys that we had penciled in maybe a month ago to really make some strong contributions to the bullpen.”

Of the eight pitchers in the bullpen for Monday’s game, four started the season in the minors: Kevin Kelly, Lopez, Erasmo Ramirez and Manuel Rodriguez.

Devenski had a 7.71 ERA through nine appearances and said it’s possible the knee, which has been bothering him for a while, was a factor.

In other injury news:

Cash said the MRI of outfielder Josh Lowe’s tight right hamstring was “pretty good” and he would be evaluated on a day to day basis.

Lowe was expected to be activated on Saturday in Chicago, having been out since spring training with left hip inflammation and then a right oblique strain. It’s possible he could be ready this weekend.

Cash also said that starter Taj Bradley came in feeling good Monday after a strong first rehab start with Durham on Sunday, throwing five no-hit innings. Bradley, sidelined by a spring pectoral muscle strain, will make at least one more start for the Bulls on Friday.

Right-hander Shane Baz threw in an extended spring game on Monday in Sarasota and is expected to move his rehab to Durham this weekend.

This story will be updated.

