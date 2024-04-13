Rays finding a way to make things right without top lefty hitters

ST. PETERSBURG — Given all they’re missing, including their top three left-handed bats, the Rays are doing pretty well to be OK.

At 8-6 entering Saturday’s game, the Rays feel pretty good about what they’ve done, especially how they’ve done it — without the usual balance throughout their lineup; the ability to stack lefties against tough big-split, right-handed starters; and the flexibility to make in-game, platoon-advantage moves.

All were elements in their past success.

But with Brandon Lowe (oblique) joining Josh Lowe (oblique) and Jonathan Aranda (broken right ring finger, with the pin coming out Monday) on the injured list, and switch-hitter Taylor Walls still recovering from hip surgery, the Rays are having to go about things in different ways.

“We’re short,” manager Kevin Cash said. “There’s no other way around it. Look at our past lineups.”

That’s why you’re seeing them use right-handed hitters, such as Harold Ramirez, Amed Rosario and Curtis Mead, against righty starters more than they’d like.

And running out less-experienced lefty swingers in more important roles than they’d otherwise be in.

Thus, 26-year-old Richie Palacios, the most experienced of the lefties with 258 plate appearances, is hitting third some days. Catcher Ben Rortvedt, who entered play Saturday one hit shy of matching his 2023 season total of eight, has started seven of the first 14 games. Rookie Austin Shenton has been in the lineup three times, which is three more than would have been expected.

As a result, the Rays’ position player depth is being tested early.

“Yeah, it has,” baseball operations president Erik Neander said. “But just as much a part of our past success are players ascending through our system and contributing. We’ve been in a really fortunate position the last year or two, where we’ve had more questions about, ‘How do you make all these players fit?’ than probably just about anything else.

“And, probably in this very moment, we’re finding out they fit just fine. You appreciate having young players that are prepared to step up. And we’ll see what happens and hope a few of them make the absolute most of it and stay.”

Josh Lowe, barring setbacks, looks to be the first one back, possibly even before the publicly stated target of early May. Walls could be next by early May, with Aranda and Brandon Lowe, depending on the severity of his strain, to follow. (Righty-swinging Jonny DeLuca looks to be a mid-May return.)

Much like the pending return of several of the Rays’ injured starting pitchers, Neander hopes some difficult decisions are ahead.

“I mean, the harder the better,” he said. “As long as it’s because they’re all playing well. That’s the goal. And candidly, it is a group that has the potential to make decisions very difficult. We went into this year believing that if we were healthy there were going to be some really uncomfortable decisions that we were going to have to make at the end of camp.

“But each passing year we’ve gone through this, you see you have to have it. You can’t navigate 162 games without having more than 26 players ready to help you win. That’s part of it. They’re hard conversations, but when you’re in those situations, they’re tough. But you’re never going to apologize for putting as many contributing pieces together as you can to win games.”

A little off the top

Cash booked a haircut, using just his first name, at a shop near the team hotel in Denver on April 6 and was surprised when the man doing the work had on a throwback Rays cap and a jacket near the chair. Cash mentioned that Rays gear probably isn’t common out there, and the stylist said he was a big fan, having previously lived in Orlando. Then, the guy brought up Friday’s tough walkoff loss to the Rockies, saying he couldn’t believe the Rays let the game get away. “Yeah,” Cash said, without ID’ing himself, “that was crazy.”

Team Tampa Bay

Congrats to Tampa native (and former Ray) Dwight Gooden, who gets the fitting tribute of having his No. 16 retired Sunday by the Mets. … Also, to the latest Tampa Bay area products to make the majors: pitcher Ryan Fernandez, from Alonso High and Hillsborough Community College, with the Cardinals; and Jordan Leasure, from Riverview High and the University of Tampa, with the White Sox. Fernandez was a 23rd-round pick by Boston in 2018, Leasure a 14th-rounder by the Dodgers in 2021. Both are repped by Tampa-based agent Mike Dillon of Equity Baseball.

Rays rumblings

Look for the Rays to wear their City Connect jerseys for the first time May 3 or 4 against the Mets, with an unveiling earlier that week. … With workshops planned for May 9 and 23, it would seem the earliest the St. Petersburg City Council could vote on the Rays stadium deal is June 6. If not then, likely in mid-July, as the Council is on break June 14-July 7. … Recently added infielder/outfielder Niko Goodrum is the third Ray to wear No. 0, joining Mallex Smith (2017-18) and Taylor Walls (2022, before he got his No. 6 back). … Closer Pete Fairbanks shed some light on why he holds himself to such high standards: “I think that there’s always room to improve regardless of what you’re doing, especially for someone who had noted perfectionist issues as a kid.” … Hitting coach Chad Mottola’s son, Luke, signed with UCF, continuing the family legacy. Chad played baseball for the Knights, his wife, Emily, volleyball. … Palacios, who grew up in New York as a fan of the NHL’s Rangers, has taken in a couple of Lightning games. … Discounted tickets for Monday and Tuesday are being offered for $10.40 through Sunday night using code TAXDAY. … Though pitcher Ryan Pepiot spent parts of 2022-23 with the Dodgers, he took advantage of the Rays’ Anaheim trip to tour the impressive Newport Beach headquarters of agent Scott Boras. … In working during junior college as an Angel Stadium security guard in the leftfield stands, reliever Chris Devenski said he had no problem with fans moving into better seats: “Oh yeah, I’m for the people. Come on and get as close to the game as possible.” ... Former Rays seen at Angel stadium included Al Martin (2003) and Chad Gaudin (2003-04, then traded to Toronto for Kevin Cash), as well as former catching prospect Chris Betts (in his new role with the MVP Sports Group agency).

• • •

Sign up for the Sports Today newsletter to get daily updates on the Bucs, Rays, Lightning and college football across Florida.

Never miss out on the latest with your favorite Tampa Bay sports teams. Follow our coverage on Instagram, X and Facebook.