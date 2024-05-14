Rays get back to .500, open road trip with a win over Red Sox

BOSTON — The Rays got off to a good start taking their revamped show on the road.

Seeking to extend the momentum from a 6-3 homestand, they opened a seven-game trip against American League East foes Boston and Toronto on Monday with a 5-3 win over the Red Sox.

The Rays got off to a quick start with a hand from the Red Sox, and took a 3-0 lead in the first.

Yandy Diaz led off with the first of his three hits and Harold Ramirez drew a two-out walk off starter Kutter Crawford. Then the Rays got a break as Amed Rosario laced a liner to centerfield that Boston’s Ceddanne Rafaela laid out to make a diving catch on, but the ball hit off the tip of his glove and caromed into rightfield.

Both runners scored, with Rosario racing to third. Richie Palacios followed with a single to score Rosario.

But Zach Eflin, the Rays’ opening day starter who has had an up-and-down season, gave the lead right back.

Wilyer Abreu singled with one out, Rafael Devers doubled with two, and Tyler O’Neill followed with a homer, his 10th of the season.

The Rays took the lead back in the fourth, thanks mostly to Jose Caballero’s hustle.

Cabellero blooped a ball that landed beyond first base and turned it into a double, got a good break to steal third (his 17th of the season), and tagged up on a hard Jose Siri liner to left.

The Rays expanded the lead to 5-3 in the eighth. Josh Lowe led off with a double off the Green Monster and, after pinch-hitter Austin Shenton walked, Rosario followed with a wall double of his own.

Eflin worked five innings, then the Rays used Kevin Kelly for the sixth and seventh, Garrett Cleavinger the eighth and Jason Adam the ninth.

Monday was the first time the American League East rivals met this season, but they will see plenty of each other now, with three more games in this series, and then three next week at Tropicana Field.

The Rays were looking to continue the momentum from their homestand against the Mets, White Sox and Yankees, which followed a dismal 1-5 road trip to the White Sox and Brewers that dropped them four games under .500 for the first time since 2018.

