Ravens vs. Colts: How to watch, listen, and stream

The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Indianapolis Colts in a Monday Night Football matchup. Baltimore will aim to pick up their fourth win of the 2021 season, while Indianapolis is still looking for their second win of the year.

The contest between the Ravens and the Colts should be an entertaining game in multiple aspects. This will be Baltimore’s third prime time matchup in their first five games, with the other two being absolute thrillers.

Here’s everything that you need to know in order to watch, listen to, or stream the Baltimore vs. Indianapolis game on Monday night.

Game information:

Teams: Indianapolis Colts @ Baltimore Ravens

Date: Monday, October 11th

Kickoff time: 8:15 p.m. EST

Location: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, MD)

Streaming:

Live stream: fuboTV (try it free).

Television:

National TV: ESPN, ABC

Announcers: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (analyst), Louis Riddick (analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline)

Local TV: CBS / WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore); WJLA Ch. 7 (Washington)

Radio:

National Radio: Westwood One Sports

Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Ron Jaworski (analyst)

Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)