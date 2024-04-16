Should the Ravens trade up to draft Penn State left tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu?

Ronnie Stanley is no longer the Baltimore Ravens’ answer to all their questions at left tackle. His contract was restructured this offseason to convey the club’s need to rebuild at the position.

Additionally, Morgan Moses was traded to the New York Jets, meaning Baltimore has a void at this crucial position. An early-round pick in this year’s draft would be the perfect place to address this issue.

A mock draft previously posted on this site projected the Ravens trading up to #17 to take Olumuyiwa Fashanu out of Penn State University. That is the range where he is projected to go, so it’s clear the Ravens would have to trade up to take him. Fashanu, the Rimington-Pace Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year (the second PSU player to win the award, joining A.Q Shipley in 2008), would be worth it.

Having allowed zero sacks in 382 pass-blocking plays this past season, he could be the next guy entrusted to protect the blind side of Lamar Jackson. According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Fashanu never allowed a sack or even a quarterback hit during his entire college career. During his three years at State College, he only allowed 16 pressures/hurries on 733 pass protection snaps.

He’s also the poster child for being a “high character guy” with no “off-the-field issues.” Named a repeat team captain, “Olu” was also a 2023 William V. Campbell Trophy finalist. The award is presented annually to the nation’s top football scholar-athlete, and making the shortlist truly reflects his intelligence. Fashanu will have no issues picking up any new blocking schemes, and he’s an efficient player who doesn’t make mistakes.

He led the way for a Nittany Lions unit that ranked fourth (entering the Peach Bowl) in the country in red zone offense, scoring on 58 of 61 opportunities (95 percent: 47 touchdowns and 11 field goals). Penn St. O only lost six turnovers on the year, which was good for the second-best mark in the nation.

Fashanu seems like the perfect guy to work under Harbaugh, as he has a rapid “plug-and-play” learning curve.

