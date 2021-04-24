Ravens teammates wish Orlando Brown Jr. well in new journey with Chiefs

The Orlando Brown Jr. saga has finally come to and end, as he was traded by the Baltimore Ravens to the Kansas City Chiefs for multiple draft picks. Brown will begin his next chapter protecting Patrick Mahomes and his blind side as he moves to another one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

Despite Brown’s departure, there’s no denying that he was loved by the Baltimore organization. After being drafted out of the University of Oklahoma, with the 83rd selection in the 2018 NFL Draft, Brown blossomed into one of the many young stars on the Ravens’ offense. He also brought competitiveness, swagger, a winning attitude and a bright personality to the team, something that will be missed.

After the news broke that Brown was headed to Kansas City, many of his Baltimore teammates took to social media to wish him well.

Brown himself thanked the team, showing appreciation for everything that he was a part of during his first three years in the NFL.

Despite requesting a trade from the organization, there is no bad blood between Brown and the Ravens. The team would have liked to keep their former tackle on the roster, as having both him and Ronnie Stanley as bookends would have been nice. However, Brown wanted to play on the left side, a wish that Baltimore couldn’t grant. From the love that both sides have shown each other, the Ravens will miss Brown, and Brown will miss the Ravens.

