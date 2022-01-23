Ravens sign FB/TE Ben Mason to reserve/future contract

Kevin Oestreicher
·1 min read
In this article:
The Baltimore Ravens selected eight players in the 2021 draft as they looked to bring in some fresh young talent for their roster. However, at the conclusion of the year, Baltimore only had six of their draft picks even still on the team, with many of them dealing with injuries.

However, on Friday the team announced that they had signed back one of their players from their 2021 class that they let go in fullback/tight Ben Mason. The rookie was let go during final cut down days, and didn’t return to the team after he was let go.

