Ravens sign DB DeAndre Houston-Carson

Veteran defensive back DeAndre Houston-Carson is joining the Ravens.

The NFL's transaction report for Tuesday shows that Houston-Carson has signed with Baltimore. They also added cornerback Tae Hayes to the roster as a waiver claim recently.

Both moves come with the Ravens suffering from injuries in their secondary. Pepe Williams, Rock Ya-Sin, Jalyn Armour-Davis, and Arthur Maulet have all missed practice time recently.

Houston-Carson spent the last seven seasons with the Bears. He was a sixth-round pick in 2016 and appeared in 94 games for them.

Houston-Carson had 139 tackles, three interceptions, three forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries in those contests.