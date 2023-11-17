Ravens rule out Mark Andrews after X-rays

The NFL is considering eliminating the hip-drop tackle. NFL executive Jeff Miller cited the danger of the play at the league meetings last month, saying the hip-drop tackle increases risk of injury by 25 times the rate of a standard tackle.

The league unfortunately has even more evidence of that on Thursday night.

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews was injured on the seventh play when Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson used the controversial — but still legal — tackle to take down the tight end after a 9-yard gain. Andrews' left leg got caught underneath Wilson's full body weight.

The Ravens have ruled out Andrews with an ankle injury.

Amazon sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung reports that Andrews needed crutches to make it to the X-ray room.

Lamar Jackson tossed his helmet in frustration over Andrews’ injury, which appears serious.