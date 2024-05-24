Ravens moving former Patriots QB Malik Cunningham to wide receiver

The Baltimore Ravens have officially listed quarterback Malik Cunningham as a wide receiver, per the team’s editorial director Ryan Mink.

Before he was signed off the practice squad by the Ravens, Cunningham initially signed a deal with $200,000 in guaranteed money with the New England Patriots last season, which was a franchise record for an undrafted rookie free agent.

He made enough plays in his preseason debut to generate some hype behind the idea of him playing quarterback. Patriots fans were excited for anything that would help them forget the painful, yet disastrously unending game of musical chairs between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe.

And then Bill Belichick started working Cunningham out at receiver.

There was outrage over the team not giving the young quarterback more reps under center, but the former Patriots coach didn’t necessarily see him in that light. Well, the same could be true for coach John Harbaugh and the Ravens.

Malik Cunningham is now officially listed as a WR (not QB) on the Ravens' roster, btw. He made that look like the right call today with several grabs. — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) May 23, 2024

The Ravens quarterbacks room is now down to Lamar Jackson, Josh Johnson, Emory Jones and Devin Leary. Cunningham is an incredibly gifted and athletic player with the ability to make the transition to receiver, if given the time.

Some often forget Julian Edelman was a quarterback for Kent State when he was drafted by the Patriots, and he ended up being one of the best picks in franchise history.

This might not be the NFL path Cunningham expected, but that doesn’t mean it can’t still be an incredibly successful journey.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire