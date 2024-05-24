Ravens listing Malik Cunningham as a wide receiver

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said this offseason that the team was working out whether Malik Cunningham will be a quarterback or a wide receiver this season and they appear to have made a decision.

In a report on Thursday's OTA practice, Ryan Mink of the team's website noted that Cunningham got extra reps because wideouts Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, and Nelson Agholor were not on the field. Mink then noted that the Ravens is now officially listed as a wide receiver.

Cunningham had some good moments for the Patriots as a quarterback in the preseason last year, but only appeared in one regular season game before the Ravens signed him off New England's practice squad. He played in the regular season finale, but did not carry, catch or throw the ball on his four snaps.

Lamar Jackson, Josh Johnson, Devin Leary, and Emory Jones are the quarterbacks on the Ravens roster.