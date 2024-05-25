Ravens land in the top two of NFL’s top 10 most complete teams for 2024 season

The Ravens are looking to return to the AFC Championship game, where they’ll look for a different outcome after falling to the Chiefs, 17-10 this past January.

After after suffering free agent losses, Baltimore is still among the best teams in the league, and landed at No. 2 on an NFL.com list of the top ten most complete squads.

For Baltimore, the biggest concerns will be avoiding major injuries to Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, while replacing Patrick Queen at linebacker.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire