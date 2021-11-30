Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives positive update on ILB Patrick Queen

The Baltimore Ravens were able to escape with a 16-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 12 of the 2021 season. The win secured Baltimore the top seed in the AFC through 12 weeks, something they will look to hold on to as the playoffs draw closer and closer.

One of the standouts from the Ravens’ defense in the game was inside linebacker Patrick Queen. He was tied for the team lead with eight total tackles, and was flying all over the field, making multiple impact plays. However, he briefly left the game with an injury, which worried many. Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh provided a positive update on Queen during his Monday press conference.

“It’s not something that should linger. As far as I know, there’s nothing serious at this point. But the way this season has gone, and things have popped up late, [I’m] not saying anything definitive yet that way. But we look OK.”

Queen went down towards the end of the third quarter, and looked to be in a lot of pain. He exited briefly, but returned shortly thereafter. After the game the linebacker was asked if he was close to not returning to the contest, but Queen said there was no way that he was going to sit out.

“No, I was going to return regardless. I was hurting, but my teammates, I felt like they needed me, and I wanted to be out there for them. If it would have taken my all, then that’s what it was going to take.”

Harbaugh did make it a point to clarify that he doesn’t want to say anything definitive on Queen’s injury considering how the year has gone in that regard for the team. However, his initial update was a positive one, and hopefully Queen can shed the effects of his ailment as soon as possible.