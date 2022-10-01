Ravens HC John Harbaugh announces status of DL Michael Pierce

The Baltimore Ravens signed defensive tackle Michael Pierce during the 2022 offseason. Pierce wanted to come back and play in Baltimore, reuniting after spending his first four years with the team. The signing of Pierce was paying off in a big way, but he suffered an injury in Week 3 that will keep him out for a long time.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talked to the media after Friday’s practice before the team’s matchup with the Buffalo Bills, and was asked about Pierce’s status after he apparently had surgery for a torn bicep. Harbaugh confirmed the surgery, and said that the defensive tackle would miss the remainder of the season.

Coach Harbaugh announces Michael Pierce will be out for the season: pic.twitter.com/69P9a0dcll — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 30, 2022

“He did, he had surgery to have his bicep repaired and that ends up being a season ending injury.”

In 2022, Pierce had a total of six tackles with a forced fumble. He didn’t get to play long in the Week 3 matchup against the New England Patriots. Pierce still has two years remaining on his contract, so he’ll hope to rehab and make an impact during the 2023 season.

