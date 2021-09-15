Ravens make four roster moves, including the promotion of two veterans to active roster

Kevin Oestreicher
·1 min read
In this article:
The Baltimore Ravens have been busy shaking up their roster after dealing with a plethora of injuries. They’ve signed multiple new faces who are working hard to get up to speed with their new team, and Baltimore is adjusting to life without some of their injured stars.

On Wednesday, Baltimore made four roster moves, including promoting two veterans from their practice squad to the active roster in defensive lineman Justin Ellis and defensive back Anthony Levine Sr., both of which could be asked to play big roles on game day. The team also signed offensive tackle Andre Smith and defensive back Kevon Seymour to their practice squad.

Ellis and Levine were both promoted from the practices squad for Monday night’s Week 1 game, while Smith was cut during cut down day, signed back to the practice squad, and then let go again after a short amount of time.

Seymour has appeared in 33 games since being drafted in the sixth round of the 2016 draft by the Buffalo Bills, accumulating 52 total tackles and seven passes defended.

