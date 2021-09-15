Ravens make four roster moves, including the promotion of two veterans to active roster

The Baltimore Ravens have been busy shaking up their roster after dealing with a plethora of injuries. They’ve signed multiple new faces who are working hard to get up to speed with their new team, and Baltimore is adjusting to life without some of their injured stars.

On Wednesday, Baltimore made four roster moves, including promoting two veterans from their practice squad to the active roster in defensive lineman Justin Ellis and defensive back Anthony Levine Sr., both of which could be asked to play big roles on game day. The team also signed offensive tackle Andre Smith and defensive back Kevon Seymour to their practice squad.

We have promoted Anthony Levine Sr. and Justin Ellis to the 53-man roster. We have also signed T Andre Smith to the practice squad. 📰: https://t.co/xcQdO1Lcbe pic.twitter.com/XkQ05RhLwn — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 15, 2021

New player on field for Ravens is CB Kevon Seymour. He tried out for Bears yesterday. OT Andre Smith also back after he was waived from practice squad last week. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) September 15, 2021

Per transaction notice, Ravens have promoted Anthony Levine Sr. and Justin Ellis to active roster. So they’re at 51. Seymour and Andre Smith were added to practice squad. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) September 15, 2021

Ellis and Levine were both promoted from the practices squad for Monday night’s Week 1 game, while Smith was cut during cut down day, signed back to the practice squad, and then let go again after a short amount of time.

Seymour has appeared in 33 games since being drafted in the sixth round of the 2016 draft by the Buffalo Bills, accumulating 52 total tackles and seven passes defended.