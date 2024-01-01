Ravens clinch AFC's No. 1 seed with 56-19 win over Dolphins as Lamar Jackson solidifies MVP case with 5 TDs

The last two times December gave way to January, the Ravens were limping, and so was their quarterback.

Injuries to Lamar Jackson hampered Baltimore down the stretch in 2021 and 2022, and his absences raised questions about whether he's worthy of elite quarterback status and the money that comes with it.

This time, as the calendar flips, so have those narratives.

With a healthy Jackson at the helm, the Ravens are surging into the new year as perhaps the NFL's best team. Their convincing 56-19 win over the Dolphins on Sunday clinched a division title and the AFC's No. 1 seed for Baltimore (13-3), which will have a first-round bye and home-field advantage through the conference championship.

After leading the Ravens to victory over the 49ers on Christmas, Jackson became the betting favorite to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player Award. Sports talk shows throughout the past week questioned whether Jackson — with his unique style of play — is deserving of the honor.

He proved Sunday that he is.

In his best passing performance of the season, Jackson threw a season-high five touchdown passes with a perfect 158.3 passer rating, solidifying his case to win his second MVP award. After each score, Baltimore fans at M&T Bank Stadium chanted "M-V-P" for their star quarterback who is 58-19 in the regular season since taking over as the starter midway through the 2018 season.

The AFC North title is the Ravens' third in the Jackson era, fifth under coach John Harbaugh and seventh in team history. They've done so this year before their Week 18 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers — one in which Jackson and other starters could rest to prepare for a playoff run.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8), taking the rest of the game off with wide receiver Zay Flowers (4), celebrates with backup quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) who connected with tight end Charlie Kolar for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of an AFC matchup of NFL football in Baltimore. The Ravens became the AFC North champions, securing home field advantage throughout the playoffs with their 56-19 drubbing of Miami. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)

Ravens fan Keon Fisher holds up a stadium edition of the Baltimore Sun following the Baltimore Ravens 56-19 win over the Miami Dolphins on New Yearxe2x80x99s Eve at M&T Bank Stadium. (Jerry Jackson/Staff photo)

Ravens defenders celebrate in the end zone following an interception by Ravens Geno Stone in the 3rd quarter. The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Miami Dolphins 56-19 on at M&T Bank Stadium.(Jerry Jackson/Staff photo)

With the game in hand, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) and wide receiver Zay Flowers react after quarterback Tyler Huntley connects with tight end Charlie Kolar for his first career touchdown during the fourth quarter of an AFC matchup of NFL football in Baltimore. The Ravens became the AFC North champions, securing home field advantage throughout the playoffs with their 56-19 drubbing of Miami. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)

Ravens fan Shawn Means holds up a stadium edition of the Baltimore Sun following the Baltimore Ravens 56-19 win over the Miami Dolphins on New Year\xe2\x80\x99s Eve at M&T Bank Stadium. (Jerry Jackson/Staff photo)

Baltimore Ravens Patrick Ricard takes a selfie with fans following the Baltimore Ravens 56-19 win over the Miami Dolphins on New Yearxe2x80x99s Eve at M&T Bank Stadium. (Jerry Jackson/Staff photo)

Baltimore Ravensxe2x80x99 Patrick Ricard, right, catches a 4-yards touchdown pass against the Dolphins in the fourth quarter. The Ravens defeated the Dolphins 56-19 at M&T Bank Stadium. (Kenneth K. Lam/Staff photo)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reacts at the conclusion of the game against the Miami Dolphins during an AFC matchup of NFL football in Baltimore. The Ravens became the AFC North champions, securing home field advantage throughout the playoffs with their 56-19 drubbing of Miami. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh holds a newspaper that reads "AFC\'s Best" during an AFC matchup of NFL football in Baltimore. The Ravens became the AFC North champions, securing home field advantage throughout the playoffs with their 56-19 drubbing of Miami. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)

Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Trenton Simpson (30) holds the football, celebrating his interception of a Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa pass with cornerback Ronald Darby (28) and outside linebacker Tavius Robinson (95) during the fourth quarter of an AFC matchup of NFL football in Baltimore. The Ravens became the AFC North champions, securing home field advantage throughout the playoffs with their 56-19 drubbing of Miami. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)

Baltimore Ravens fans chanted \\MVP" while one held a sign calling for Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to win most valuable player during the fourth quarter of an AFC matchup of NFL football in Baltimore. The Ravens became the AFC North champions, securing home field advantage throughout the playoffs with their 56-19 drubbing of Miami. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) gets sacked by Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Odafe Oweh during the fourth quarter of an AFC matchup of NFL football in Baltimore. The Ravens became the AFC North champions, securing home field advantage throughout the playoffs with their 56-19 drubbing of Miami. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)

Baltimore Ravens fans react to an interception of a pass by Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during the fourth quarter of an AFC matchup of NFL football in Baltimore. The Ravens became the AFC North champions, securing home field advantage throughout the playoffs with their 56-19 drubbing of Miami. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson makes a completion against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter of an AFC matchup of NFL football in Baltimore. The Ravens became the AFC North champions, securing home field advantage throughout the playoffs with their 56-19 drubbing of Miami. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)

Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Travis Jones (98) and defensive tackle Justin Madubuike celebrate a sack by outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (right) of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, behind, during the fourth quarter of an AFC matchup of NFL football in Baltimore. The Ravens became the AFC North champions, securing home field advantage throughout the playoffs with their 56-19 drubbing of Miami. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)

The Baltimore Ravens\xe2\x80\x99 Lamar Jackson throws a touchdown pass in the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium. (Kenneth K. Lam/Staff photo)

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson throws a touchdown pass in the first quarter Sunday against the Dolphins.

Baltimore Ravens Patrick Ricard celebrates his 4th quarter touchdown as the Baltimore Ravens defeat the Miami Dolphins 56-19 on New Year's Eve at M&T Bank Stadium.

Baltimore Ravens Patrick Ricard and quarterback Lamar Jackson celebrate a 4th quarter touchdown as the Baltimore Ravens defeat the Miami Dolphins 56-19 on New Year's Eve at M&T Bank Stadium.

Baltimore Ravens Patrick Ricard and quarterback Lamar Jackson celebrate a 4th quarter touchdown as the Baltimore Ravens defeat the Miami Dolphins 56-19 on New Year's Eve at M&T Bank Stadium.

Baltimore Ravens Patrick Ricard celebrates his 4th quarter touchdown as the Baltimore Ravens defeat the Miami Dolphins 56-19 on New Year's Eve at M&T Bank Stadium.

Baltimore Ravens Patrick Ricard scores a 4th quarter touchdown as the Baltimore Ravens defeat the Miami Dolphins 56-19 on New Year's Eve at M&T Bank Stadium.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, left, shows the AFC's Best headline newspaper to Rashod Bateman, right, after beating the Dolphins 56-19 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh shows the AFC's Best headline newspaper after beating the Dolphins 56-19 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Patrick Queen, #6, watches inside linebacker Roquan Smith haul in an interception of a Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa pass during the second quarter of an AFC matchup of NFL football in Baltimore Sunday Dec. 31, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., #3, hauls down a pass just yards from the end zone as Miami Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou defends during the second quarter of an AFC matchup of NFL football in Baltimore Sunday Dec. 31, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)

Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Roquan Smith returns an interception past Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr., #23, and wide receiver Braxton Berrios during the second quarter of an AFC matchup of NFL football in Baltimore Sunday Dec. 31, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers, #4, cuts behind a stumbling Miami Dolphins cornerback Eli Apple to score a touchdown during the second quarter of an AFC matchup of NFL football in Baltimore Sunday Dec. 31, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers reacts after a touchdown reception against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter of an AFC matchup of NFL football in Baltimore Sunday Dec. 31, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, #8, scrambles for yardage as Miami Dolphins linebacker Duke Riley (45) pursues during the second quarter of an AFC matchup of NFL football in Baltimore Sunday Dec. 31, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., #3, hauls down a pass just yards from the end zone as Miami Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou defends during the second quarter of an AFC matchup of NFL football in Baltimore Sunday Dec. 31, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)

Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely, #80, dives to the pylon, scoring a touchdown in front of Miami Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott (21) during the second quarter of an AFC matchup of NFL football in Baltimore Sunday Dec. 31, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)

Baltimore Ravens Isaiah Likely dives into the end zone dragging Miami Dolphins DeShon Elliott for a touchdown in the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. (Kenneth K. Lam/Staff photo)

The Baltimore Ravens wide receiver ..Rashod Bateman dives for a pass but was unable to make a catch in the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium. (Kenneth K. Lam/Staff photo)

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson throws a touchdown pass in the first quarter Sunday against the Dolphins. (Kenneth K. Lam/Staff)

The Baltimore Ravensxe2x80x99 Justice Hill catches a touchdown pass in the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium. (Kenneth K. Lam/Staff photo)

Ravens running back Justice Hill catches a touchdown pass in the first quarter Sunday against the Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium (Kenneth K. Lam/Staff)

The Baltimore Ravensxe2x80x99 Justice Hill catches a touchdown pass in the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium. (Kenneth K. Lam/Staff photo)

The Baltimore Ravens\xe2\x80\x99 Justice Hill catches a touchdown pass in the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium. (Kenneth K. Lam/Staff photo)

The Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken is on the field before a game against the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium. (Kenneth K. Lam/Staff photo)

The Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike MacDonald is with Roquan Smith before a game against the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium. (Kenneth K. Lam/Staff photo)

The Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike MacDonald looks on before a game against the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium. (Kenneth K. Lam/Staff photo)

The Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh runs on the field before a game against the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium. (Kenneth K. Lam/Staff photo)

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson warms up before a game against the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium. (Kenneth K. Lam/Staff photo)

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson warms up before a game against the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium. (Kenneth K. Lam/Staff photo)

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson warms up before a game against the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium. (Kenneth K. Lam/Staff photo)

Eric DeCosta, executive vice president and general manager of the Baltimore Ravens during pregame for an AFC matchup of NFL football against the Miami Dolphins in Baltimore Sunday Dec. 31, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers scores a 75-yards touchdown against the Dolphins in the second quarter. The Ravens defeated the Dolphins 56-19 at M&T Bank Stadium. (Kenneth K. Lam/Staff photo)

With a successful afternoon of scoring under his belt, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson leaps for joy as backup quarterback Tyler Huntley connects with rookie tight end Charlie Kolar for his first professional touchdown during the fourth quarter of an AFC matchup of NFL football in Baltimore. The Ravens became the AFC North champions, securing home field advantage throughout the playoffs with their 56-19 drubbing of Miami. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers scores a 75-yards touchdown in front of Dolphinsxe2x80x99 DeShon Elliott in the second quarter. The Ravens defeated the Dolphins 56-19 at M&T Bank Stadium. (Kenneth K. Lam/Staff photo)

With a successful afternoon of scoring under his belt, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson leaps for joy as backup quarterback Tyler Huntley connects with rookie tight end Charlie Kolar for his first professional touchdown during the fourth quarter of an AFC matchup of NFL football in Baltimore. The Ravens became the AFC North champions, securing home field advantage throughout the playoffs with their 56-19 drubbing of Miami. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)

Baltimore Ravensxe2x80x99 Ronnie Stanley, right, celebrates teammate Isaiah Likelyxe2x80x99s touchdown against the Dolphins in the second quarter. The Ravens defeated the Dolphins 56-19 at M&T Bank Stadium. (Kenneth K. Lam/Staff photo)

Ravensxe2x80x99 Ronald Darby, left, upends Dolphinsxe2x80x99 Jeff Wilson after a catch in the second quarter. The Ravens defeated the Dolphins 56-19 at M&T Bank Stadium. (Kenneth K. Lam/Staff photo)

Ravensxe2x80x99 Patrick Queen, top, wrestles the ball away from Dolphinsxe2x80x99 Jeff Wilson for an incomplete pass in the second quarter. The Ravens defeated the Dolphins 56-19 at M&T Bank Stadium. (Kenneth K. Lam/Staff photo)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson congratulates Charlie Kolar on the sidelines after he scored in the 4th quarter. The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Miami Dolphins 56-19 at M&T Bank Stadium.(Jerry Jackson/Staff photo)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson looks at a stadium edition of the Baltimore Sun following the Ravens win over the Miami Dolphins 56-19 at M&T Bank Stadium.(Jerry Jackson/Staff photo)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar is congratulated by Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after Baltimore Ravens defeated the Miami Dolphins 56-19 at M&T Bank Stadium.(Jerry Jackson/Staff photo)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar is congratulated by Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after Baltimore Ravens defeated the Miami Dolphins 56-19 at M&T Bank Stadium.(Jerry Jackson/Staff photo)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar sprints onto the field after the Baltimore Ravens defeated the Miami Dolphins 56-19 at M&T Bank Stadium.(Jerry Jackson/Staff photo)

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh reacts when replays show that wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. made a successful catch against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter of an AFC matchup of NFL football in Baltimore. The Ravens became the AFC North champions, securing home field advantage throughout the playoffs with their 56-19 drubbing of Miami. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)

Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Roquan Smith ruturns an interception between Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (23) and wide receiver Braxton Berrios during the second quarter of an AFC matchup of NFL football in Baltimore. The Ravens became the AFC North champions, securing home field advantage throughout the playoffs with their 56-19 drubbing of Miami. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers catches a pass by quarterback Lamar Jackson for a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter of an AFC matchup of NFL football in Baltimore. The Ravens became the AFC North champions, securing home field advantage throughout the playoffs with their 56-19 drubbing of Miami. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)

\\tpbalhc\\ applauds the team offense against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter of an AFC matchup of NFL football in Baltimore. The Ravens became the AFC North champions, securing home field advantage throughout the playoffs with their 56-19 drubbing of Miami. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)

Baltimore Ravens nose tackle Michael Pierce reacts after stopping Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) during the second quarter of an AFC matchup of NFL football in Baltimore. The Ravens became the AFC North champions, securing home field advantage throughout the playoffs with their 56-19 drubbing of Miami. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)

Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter of an AFC matchup of NFL football in Baltimore. The Ravens became the AFC North champions, securing home field advantage throughout the playoffs with their 56-19 drubbing of Miami. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Ronald Darby upends Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. during the second quarter of an AFC matchup of NFL football in Baltimore. The Ravens became the AFC North champions, securing home field advantage throughout the playoffs with their 56-19 drubbing of Miami. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman catches a deep pass from Lamar Jackson before dropping the ball against the ground in the first quarter. The Ravens defeated the Dolphins 56-19 at M&T Bank Stadium. (Kenneth K. Lam/Staff photo)

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman catches a deep pass from Lamar Jackson before dropping the ball against the ground in the first quarter. The Ravens defeated the Dolphins 56-19 at M&T Bank Stadium. (Kenneth K. Lam/Staff photo)

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman catches a deep pass from Lamar Jackson before dropping the ball against the ground in the first quarter. The Ravens defeated the Dolphins 56-19 at M&T Bank Stadium. (Kenneth K. Lam/Staff photo)

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman catches a deep pass from Lamar Jackson before dropping the ball against the ground in the first quarter. The Ravens defeated the Dolphins 56-19 at M&T Bank Stadium. (Kenneth K. Lam/Staff photo)

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman catches a deep pass from Lamar Jackson before dropping the ball against the ground in the first quarter. The Ravens defeated the Dolphins 56-19 at M&T Bank Stadium. (Kenneth K. Lam/Staff photo)

Baltimore Ravens Isaiah Likely dives into the end zone dragging Miami Dolphins DeShon Elliott for a touchdown in the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. (Kenneth K. Lam/Staff photo)

Baltimore Ravens Justice Hill breaks free for a 41-yard run in the 4th quarter against the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens defeated the Dolphins 56-19. (Jerry Jackson/Staff photo)

Musical group All Time Low perform during halftime of an AFC matchup of NFL football in Baltimore. The Baltimore Ravens became the AFC North champions, securing home field advantage throughout the playoffs with their 56-19 drubbing of the Miami Dolphins. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)

Baltimore Ravens nose tackle Michael Pierce drags down Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa who throws the ball away to avoid being sacked during the second quarter of an AFC matchup of NFL football in Baltimore. The Ravens became the AFC North champions, securing home field advantage throughout the playoffs with their 56-19 drubbing of Miami. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)

As elating as Sunday's victory was, the Ravens and Jackson have been here before. In 2019, Baltimore entered the postseason as the AFC's top seed on a 12-game winning streak, and Jackson was on the verge of being a unanimous MVP. None of that mattered, though, when they fell flat in the divisional round to the Tennessee Titans.

"We know what it was in 2019 when we were playing against [teams] like this [and] winning regular-season games," Jackson said after the win over the 49ers last week. "When the time came, we didn't finish the season. We're just going to keep taking it a day at a time, a practice at a time and a game at a time. That's all I'm focused on right now."

On Christmas, the Ravens stymied quarterback Brock Purdy and the 49ers offense in a convincing win over the NFC's best team. In a similar offensive scheme led by Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, a protege of San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan, Tua Tagovailoa didn't have the same difficulty early in the game against a Ravens defense missing injured safety Kyle Hamilton and cornerback Brandon Stephens.

Tagovailoa, who entered with the opportunity to usurp Jackson as the MVP front-runner, matriculated the ball downfield on the opening drive with the help of running back De'Von Achane (14 carries, 107 yards), starting in place of the injured Raheem Mostert, for a 75-yard drive that ended in an 8-yard touchdown pass from the former Alabama standout to wideout Cedrick Wilson Jr. on third down.

The start to Baltimore's first offensive drive wasn't as smooth. Jackson and wideout Rashod Bateman couldn't connect on a wide-open deep pass, and a big gain to running back Justice Hill on a wheel route was called back by a penalty. But Hill extended the drive by taking a screen 18 yards to convert on third-and-16. He then scored his fourth touchdown of the season — and first receiving score of his four-year career — on the same wheel route that was penalized earlier in the drive, catching Jackson's accurate throw for a 20-yard score. Hill totaled 213 all-purpose yards, including 48 rushing, 64 receiving and 101 on kick returns, for the best game of his career.

The Dolphins easily drove inside Baltimore's 10-yard line on their next drive, but Tyreek Hill, an MVP candidate who is chasing a 2,000-yard receiving season, dropped a wide-open touchdown in the end zone, forcing Miami (11-5) to settle for a short field goal from Jason Sanders.

Sanders kicked another field goal in the second quarter, but those points were the only Miami could muster until the fourth. Without Stephens, Hamilton and cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who exited in the first half with a calf injury, the Ravens bent but didn't break against a Miami offense that entered leading the NFL in points and yards. The depleted secondary held Hill to 76 yards on six receptions.

The Ravens took their first lead — one they never relinquished — midway through the second quarter on a 1-yard rushing score from Gus Edwards (16 carries, 68 yards). The plunge was set up by a majestic throw and catch from Jackson to Odell Beckham Jr., who corralled an off-balanced throw from his quarterback down the sideline for a 33-yard gain. It wasn't quite his signature one-handed grab back in 2014 with the Giants, but his teammates would later show off their own ability in that regard.

After Sanders' second field goal, Jackson needed just one play for his response, hitting Zay Flowers down the sideline and watching the rookie wideout evade two defenders for a 75-yard touchdown. Flowers had three catches for 106 yards, surpassing the century mark for the first time in his nascent career.

Linebacker Roquan Smith then picked off Tagovailoa (22-for-38 passing, 237 yards, two touchdowns) — the first of two, as Geno Stone caught his seventh interception in the third quarter — to give Jackson and company another opportunity to score before halftime. It appeared they would have to settle for a field goal, but Harbaugh trusted his 26-year-old signal-caller to convert a fourth-and-7 at the 35 instead of sending kicker Justin Tucker out for a 53-yard field goal attempt.

Harbaugh's faith was correctly placed, as Isaiah Likely hauled in a pass from Jackson with one hand and raced into the end zone, giving the Ravens a 28-13 halftime lead.

The Ravens didn't take their foot off the gas pedal in the second half, as Hill returned the opening kickoff 78 yards to set up another Jackson-to-Likely touchdown pass. After a 1-yard score from Tagovailoa to Achane early in the fourth, Jackson responded with his fifth touchdown of the afternoon, hitting fullback Patrick Ricard on a 4-yard floater in the end zone.

Backup running back Melvin Gordon and No. 2 tight end Charlie Kolar both scored touchdowns in the final five minutes as the Ravens continued to pour it on. Gordon's was his first of the season, while Kolar's was the first of his young career. Their 56 points are the second most in franchise history, behind only the 59 points Jackson and the Ravens scored in the 2019 season opener against Miami.

Jackson, who ended the day 18-for-21 passing for 321 yards and 35 more on the ground, celebrated more after the final score — a 19-yard pass from backup quarterback Tyler Huntley to Kolar — than any of his own touchdowns. He danced up and down the sideline with Flowers in jubilation for his friend and teammate.

The final two minutes consisted of hugs and high-fives on the Ravens' sideline. Each time Jackson appeared on the video board, the crowd at M&T Bank Stadium let him and the football world know what they think of him.

"M-V-P," Ravens fans repeatedly chanted.

This story will be updated.

Week 18

Steelers at Ravens

Sunday, TBA

TV: TBA

Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM

