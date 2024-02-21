Ravens are the betting favorites to sign Derrick Henry

Titans running back Derrick Henry will soon be a free agent, and the early betting odds suggest he could be heading to Baltimore.

The Ravens are the team with the shortest odds to be the team Henry plays for at the start of the 2024 regular season. Baltimore is currently at +175.

Lamar Jackson is the player who makes the Ravens' offense go, but if the team wants to add a veteran running back to take some of the load of Jackson, Henry could be the player they go with. At age 30, Henry isn't the same player he was a few years ago, but some team is sure to sign him in the hopes that he can regain his form from 2019 and 2020, when he led the NFL in rushing for two consecutive years.

After the Ravens, the shortest odds to land Henry are the Cowboys at +550, the Eagles at +650 and the Texans at +750.