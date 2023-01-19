Ravens and OC Greg Roman, who helped guide Lamar Jackson to an MVP, part ways

The Baltimore Ravens' offense will look different next season, regardless of whether Lamar Jackson is back.

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman will not be back with the team. According to NFL Media, a release from Roman's agents said he is stepping away from the team to pursue other opportunities.

Shortly after that, the Ravens posted an appreciative tweet, thanking Roman and wishing him the best.

Statement from Head Coach John Harbaugh on Greg Roman. pic.twitter.com/itERSCJP81 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 19, 2023

Roman had become one of the top offensive play callers for dual-threat quarterbacks, helping Colin Kaepernick and the San Francisco 49ers to an NFC championship, and then having great success with Jackson.

Roman became the Ravens' offensive coordinator in 2019. That season, Jackson won NFL MVP in his first year as a full-time starter. Baltimore's offense was inconsistent this past season, with personnel deficiencies at receiver and Jackson's knee injury that kept him out since Week 13.

Jackson will become a free agent if he can't reach a new deal with the Ravens, and his future with the team is uncertain after a strange ending to the season. The Ravens will probably be finding a new offensive coordinator without knowing for sure who the team's quarterback will be next season.