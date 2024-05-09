Rattled Germany wonders if Euros will be another summer fairytale

The European Championship trophy at its presentation in Berlin's Olympic Stadium. Summer, sun, and soccer. It is often a perfect mix and that was never more the case than in 2006, when Germany hosted the men's World Cup. Now Germany is hosting another major men's football tournament - Euro 2024 - but the impact is unlikely to be the same as 2006 with two major wars in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip. Sebastian Christoph Gollnow/dpa

Summer, sun, and soccer. It is often a perfect mix and that was never more the case than in 2006, when Germany hosted the men's World Cup.

Germany's 20th century history meant flying the flag or wearing the colours was frowned upon in some quarters, but that all changed as a modest national side finished third and enthralled a whole country, which opened its doors to fans from across the world for the party.

"I think it's good that I'm no longer the only one with a flag on my car," said the then German president Horst Köhler.

Many non-football fans in Germany think Jürgen Klinsmann's side won the tournament such was the glee and hype. They forget they lost an epic semi-final to eventual winners Italy, but overall victory did not seem to matter amid the joy of the so called "summer fairytale."

Oliver Bierhoff, the long-time national team director at the German Football Federation, reminisced to dpa: "We presented ourselves excellently as a country."

Now Germany is hosting another major men's football tournament - Euro 2024 - but the impact is unlikely to be the same as 2006 for several reasons.

Nine years after the World Cup, it emerged that Germany may have bought votes to win the hosting decision for 2006, sullying the memories of that magical summer for some.

The 2006 tournament had been the biggest event in the country since German reunification. But compared to nowadays, it took place in calmer times.

Today, there are several geopolitical crises, with two major wars in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip, The consequences of the coronavirus pandemic are still being felt. The climate catastrophe is an ongoing issue.

Domestically, the German economy is stagnating and the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party could win state elections in the east in September.

Olaf Scholz's coalition government of Social Democrats, Greens and Free Democrats is also deeply unpopular, while in 2006 Angela Merkel could do no wrong.

But could the Euros help people forget some of the myriad of problems for one summer?

"The tournament is not a World Cup, but a European Championship. It comes at a difficult time, but at the right time," said former Germany defender Per Mertesacker, who played in the 2006 tournament and went on to win the World Cup in 2014.

The most obvious reason why Germans might create a second summer fairytale is if the national team does well in its home tournament.

The situation has similarities to 2006, where the team was not expected to win the tournament having been knocked out in the group stage of Euro 2004. This time Germany enter their home event having also exited the last two World Cups at the first hurdle.

Hansi Flick's sacking after four friendly defeats in five in the build-up to this Euros dampened the mood even further, although new coach Julian Nagelsmann won his last two warm-ups and optimism is increasing, especially as German clubs have prospered in Europe this term.

Even so, many Germans are not even aware there is a home Euros from June 14 - July 14 this year.

"The European Championship isn't really happening yet," Euro 96 champion Bierhoff said. "But I believe that once the tournament starts, when you see good games, when the victories come, then people's enthusiasm will increase."

According to social psychologist Dagmar Schediwy, however, it is better for Germany not to go overboard with national fervour when the Euros come around.

"A little relief from a major football event is urgently needed," she told dpa. "But the 2006 World Cup led to a normalization of nationalist and historical revisionist attitudes. Ultimately, this also led to the rise of far-right parties and movements, or at least paved the way."