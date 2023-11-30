Rather than play another year, Utah State QB Levi Williams plans for Navy SEAL training

As college football players decide whether they will enter the transfer portal or enter the NFL draft, Utah State quarterback Levi Williams is opting for a different route: enter Navy SEAL training.

With one year of eligibility left, Williams revealed his goal of becoming a Navy SEAL rather than stay another year on the Utah radio station KSL 97.5. He said it took "a lot of thought and consideration" to reach his decision, but plans to apply for the training.

"I love football and it’s so great, but I knew that eventually it was going to come to an end," Williams said. "Just based with the timeline with the training and stuff, it just kind of works out perfectly that it ends this year. My mom, she was Army. My grandparents, they were Navy and Army, so it kind of runs in the family. I just want to be in a spot where I can protect this great country where we get to play football."

Williams announced his decision just a few days after his big performance against New Mexico led to the Aggies becoming bowl eligible. He accounted for 351 yards of total offense and five touchdowns in the 44-41 double overtime win to get Utah State to six wins this season. He was also named the Mountain West offensive player of the week.

Utah State Aggies quarterback Levi Williams (16) warms up prior to a game against the Brigham Young Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

After beginning his the first three seasons of his college career at Wyoming, Williams transferred to Utah State in 2022. The signal-caller began the season as the team's third-string quarterback and had sporadic appearances this year, but the game against the Lobos was his first start due to injuries.

The junior quarterback plans to take a SEAL qualifying fitness test after the season. It is a rigorous test that features a 500-yard swim, maximum push-ups, pull-ups, and curl-ups done in separate two-minute intervals, and a 1.5-mile run. The individual time for either the swim or the run cannot exceed 12 ½ minutes.

Williams said he has begun training for the test and "got a really good score" the last time he attempted it. He also mentioned how the goal of Navy SEALs appealed to him in his decision.

"What I love about their ethos and their motto is that no one guy is better than the other. It takes all of them to complete a mission," Williams said. "To have the ability to possibly be part of that brotherhood in that would be a great honor."

Utah State will learn what bowl game it will play in on Sunday, which Williams plans to play in what will be his final game. With the selection process coming in February, Williams will hope to be graduated as a SEAL in summer 2024.

