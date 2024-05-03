Rashod Bateman talks lack of connection with Lamar Jackson in 2023

The Baltimore Ravens enter the 2024 season with high expectations for wide receiver Rashod Bateman following a disappointing 2023 campaign for the former first-rounder. The effects of the season-ending Lisfranc injury Bateman suffered in 2022 carried over to last season, causing him to miss valuable time training with quarterback Lamar Jackson in offseason activities. It is unknown how much this served a role in Bateman’s disappointing season last year, but he seems to think it played a part.

When speaking on Glenn Clark Radio, Bateman opened up about his lack of a connection with Jackson during the 2023 season.

“Lamar trusts me,” Bateman said. “Last year, we didn’t have that connection. And that’s due to me, my injury, I wasn’t able to work out with him in the offseason. I missed all of training camp. For a QB that’s tough. You gotta feel your receivers.”

Bateman, 24, agreed to a contract extension with the Ravens before the 2024 NFL Draft, keeping him in Baltimore through the 2026 season. Due to starting training camp on the Did Not Report List last offseason, Bateman was not eligible for the fifth-year option that teams can exercise on first-round picks.

The Ravens selected the Minnesota wideout with the No. 27 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Bateman’s best season came as a rookie when he caught 46 passes for 515 yards and one touchdown. Since then, he has failed to cross 400 receiving yards in a season, catching 32 passes for 367 yards and one touchdown in 2023. With more targets available due to the departure of veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Bateman will look to bounce back and restore his connection with Jackson in Baltimore’s passing attack this season.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire