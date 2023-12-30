Raptors reportedly trading OG Anunoby to Knicks for package that includes RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley

Precious Achiuwa will be joining Anunoby in heading to New York

Toronto Raptors' O.G. Anunoby plays during an NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks are reportedly finalizing a big deal on Saturday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

OG Anunoby, Malachi Flynn and Precious Achiuwa are heading to the Knicks for a package that includes RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and New York's second-round pick in 2024.

The 26-year-old Anunoby has spent his entire seven-season NBA career with the Raptors. Through 27 games this season he's averaging 15.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

Barrett, 23, is averaging 18.2 points, 2.4 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game through 26 games.

This story will be updated.