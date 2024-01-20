Ranking Sports Illustrated's iconic Penn State football covers with SI's future in flux

Penn State football has been featured on nearly 20 Sports Illustrated covers through the decades.

Making the magazine cover became an iconic achievement − whether viewed through a lens of ultimate excellence or, by some, as a jinx.

No matter, people have paid attention for nearly 70 years to a long standard-bearer of sports journalism and photography.

But will it continue on?

The magazine is expected to undergo a massive staff layoff after a licensing deal fell through, SI's publisher said on Friday. "There still is a website and a magazine," senior SI writer Pat Forde said on social media. "That said: Ugly, brutal day ...."

A fitting time to remember Penn State's place on those covers through the years.

Here's our five most memorable:

5. Penn State football and LaVar Arrington, 1999

All-American linebacker LaVar Arrington graced the cover of SI's college football preview issue in 1999.

What else could LaVar Arrington possibly do for Penn State?

He had already earned All-America honors and had produced one of the most memorable plays of the previous season, "The LaVar Leap."

SI played upon Arrington's dominating, larger-than-life image in its college football preview issue leading into the 1999 season.

4. Penn State, a year after the Jerry Sandusky scandal, 2012

Penn State earned SI's cover in November of 2012 - one year after the Jerry Sandusky scandal broke and Joe Paterno was fired.

Penn State made this November, 2012 cover for an examination of the university and football program a year after the Jerry Sandusky scandal.

Football certainly did not fall apart, as many expected, or lessen its grip on its following in the aftermath of the scandal, Joe Paterno's firing and death and NCAA sanctions.

How was the program, and the university, forever changed?

3. Joe Paterno, sportsman of the year, 1986

Joe Paterno earned the rare honor for a football coach: being named SI's "sportsman of the year." The honor coincided with Penn State's undefeated 1986 season, which it would conclude in stunning fashion a week later by upsetting No. 1 Miami in the Fiesta Bowl.

Joe Paterno was on the verge of winning his second national championship in four years.

The week before, this cover celebrated him as SI's "sportsman of the year" (No jinx in place). Paterno was just the second coach and second college football personality to be honored with the award.

Despite one more undefeated season (and a couple of other near misses) Paterno's Lions would never play for a national title again.

2. Alabama stops Penn State for national title, 1979

The photo says it all: Alabama's fortitude breaking Penn State (and running back Mike Guman) just enough to win one of the hardest-hitting national title games. The Lions' first shot at the title was denied, by a yard, in the Sugar Bowl.

Penn State famously lost its shot at its first outright national title because it couldn't get a yard.

Of course, Bear Bryant's rollicking defense certainly earned that goal line stand to preserve the championship in the 1979 Sugar Bowl.

The photo perfectly captures Penn State running back Mike Guman being stoned a foot from the goal line − on fourth down − by Alabama All-American linebacker Barry Krauss.

The late-game tackle, and the stunning overall defensive effort, locked up Penn State's 14-7 defeat that may have cut Joe Paterno deeper than any other in his career.

Penn State football: No. 1 at last, 1983

Gregg Garrity made the touchdown catch - and the memorable celebration - that coronated Penn State's first national title victory.

Everyone seemed to know, from the fans in the Superdome to the Penn State cheerleaders − to receiver Gregg Garrity, himself.

Penn State was going to win its first national championship.

Garrity's diving touchdown catch in the 1983 Sugar Bowl − and his impromptu celebration captured by an SI photographer − illustrated not only the euphoria of winning but also, in a way, the great exhaling of relief.

Penn State, so close in so many years before, had finally made the play to win the biggest game at the end.

