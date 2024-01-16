Penn State football to hire new coordinator: 3 things to know about Justin Lustig

James Franklin appears set to fill his third and final coordinator spot since November: Erie native Justin Lustig is expected to take over special teams for Penn State football.

Lustig spent the past three seasons at Vanderbilt where he most recently served as associate head coach, special teams coordinator and tight ends coach. He's been regarded as one of the country's top assistant coaches and also was a successful Division II head coach for a season.

Lustig is expected to take over the special teams' duties − and possibly defensive responsibilities − formerly held by Stacy Collins. He left late last week for a position at Boise State.

Lustig's expected hiring was first reported by 247Sports.

Here are three things to know about Penn State's new coordinator:

Penn State football lands rising assistant coach

Lustig is one of the most accomplished assistant coaches in the nation, though certainly under-the-radar because of his line of work.

Though he's focused on special teams for much of his career, Lustig has starred and appeared prime for a big move. At Vanderbilt, he was elevated from assistant head coach to associate head coach and was nominated for the Broyles Award (nation’s top assistant coach).

He tutored Vanderbilt punter Matthew Hayball (finalist for the Ray Guy Award last season) and long snapper Wesley Schelling (two-time All-SEC pick).

During three previous seasons at Syracuse, Lustig was special teams coordinator, assistant head coach and worked with running backs and receivers. In 2018, his kicker, Andre Szmyt, won the Lou Groza Award.

Justin Lustig, 'head coach' of special teams

Lustig's leadership background is superior as a longtime assistant.

He's been in charge of special teams' units for the past two decades, from Vanderbilt to Syracuse to Ball State (2011-15), Louisiana-Lafayette (2009-10) and Eastern Illinois (2006-08).

He also, impressively enough, led one of college football's great recoveries in his one year as a head coach.

In 2016, Lustig oversaw the biggest turnaround in Division II history at Edinboro University − improving the Fighting Scots from 0-11 to 9-2.

Justin Lustig, Pennsylvania native: Will he stay at Penn State?

Lustig is the fifth coach to oversee special teams under Franklin (running backs coach Charles Huff was the point man without the title from 2014-17).

Could Lustig's ties to Pennsylvania could help keep him here longer?

The Erie native played for and graduated from Cathedral Prep (1996) and then Bucknell University (2000). He was a four-year starting defensive back and a team captain in college.

Though he only coached collegiately for two years in Pa. (Villanova, 2003; Edinboro, 2016) his experience has been almost exclusively in the Midwest and the East.

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @YDRPennState.

