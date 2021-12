Ranking SEC football team recruiting classes after final day of early signing period

In this article:

The final day of the football early signing period has concluded.

The early signing period for 2022 football signing classes took place Dec. 15-17.

Following the conclusion of the final day during the early signing period on Friday, 247Sports provided updated recruiting class team rankings for Southeastern Conference schools.

Below are composite rankings following the final day during the early signing period. Rankings were last updated on Friday at 9:48 p.m. EST.

No. 14 Florida - 247Sports Composite points: 175.85

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

No. 13 Vanderbilt - 247Sports Composite points: 197.85

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

No. 12 Ole Miss - 247Sports Composite points: 207.33

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

No. 11 South Carolina - 247Sports Composite points: 210.18

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

No. 10 Mississippi State - 247Sports Composite points: 213.88

Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

No. 9 Arkansas - 247Sports Composite points: 217.96

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

No. 8 LSU - 247Sports Composite points: 218.73

Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

No. 7 Auburn - 247Sports Composite points: 227.15

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

No. 6 Tennessee - 247Sports Composite points: 227.86

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

No. 5 Missouri - 247Sports Composite points: 235.05

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

No. 4 Kentucky - 247Sports Composite points: 236.44

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

No. 3 Georgia - 247Sports Composite points: 311.96

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

No. 2 Alabama - 247Sports Composite points: 317.45

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

No. 1 Texas A&M - 247Sports Composite points: 321.38

Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

