Ranking the Broncos’ upcoming in-house free agents

NFL teams can begin negotiating with pending free agents from other teams beginning on March 11 ahead of the official start of free agency on March 13. So if the Denver Broncos do not give extensions to their in-house free agents before March 11, those players will be allowed to negotiate with other clubs.

OverTheCap.com lists 16 upcoming in-house free agents for the Broncos, 14 unrestricted free agents and two restricted free agents. (It should be noted that wide receiver Michael Bandy was listed as a free agent on our previous list, but OTC now says he is under contract for the 2024 season.)

The most notable free agent for Denver this year is center Lloyd Cushenberry. He will likely draw a big contract, perhaps one the Broncos will not be able to afford. Consequently, the team seems to be preparing for life without Cushenberry in 2024.

Another notable free agent for Denver is safety P.J. Locke. With Caden Sterns coming off a serious injury, the Broncos will be very thin at safety if Locke does not return this season.

Denver linebacker Josey Jewell has been a key starter on defense, but it remains to be seen if the Broncos plan to re-sign him. Denver’s kicker, Wil Lutz, is also set to become a free agent next month, as is No. 1 tight end Adam Trautman.

Here is the full list of the Broncos’ upcoming free agents, ranked 1-16.

C Lloyd Cushenberry

DB P.J. Locke

TE Adam Trautman

K Wil Lutz

LB Josey Jewell

FB Michael Burton

DL Mike Purcell

CB K’Waun Williams

OT Quinn Bailey (RFA)

OT Cam Fleming

WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey

CB Fabian Moreau

DB Justin Strnad

LB Ben Niemann

RB Dwayne Washington

DL Jonathan Harris (RFA)

