Ranking all 18 Big Ten college football stadiums by capacity

The Big Ten is expanding from the 14 teams it’s been set at since 2014 to 18 with the addition of the four flagship schools of the former Pac-12.

With USC, UCLA, Oregon, and Washington coming into the fold, the conference is set to add four powerhouse college football programs into the mix. But, it does eliminate some of the most intriguing, historical bowl season matchups — particularly in the Rose Bowl.

As new blood comes into the conference, we’re taking a look at how the Big Ten now looks in terms of its stadiums in terms of seating capacity. Unlike with the additions of Maryland and Rutgers, the new four schools all have relatively bigger stadiums and three of the four have a pretty high draw any given Saturday.

Without further ado, here are all 18 Big Ten college football stadiums ranked by seating capacity, from lowest to highest.

