Rankin not ruling out boxing again as she 'takes little break'

Hannah Rankin is a two-time world champion [Getty Images]

Hannah Rankin is not ruling out a ring return but says she will be concentrating on commentating and managing other boxers while "taking a little break" from competing.

The 33-year-old Scot also teased the possibility of switching to other combat sports.

Two-time world champion Rankin suffered her second successive split-decision defeat when losing to Germany's Naomi Mannes for the WBA continental light-middleweight title last month.

"That's my 21st professional fight," she told BBC Radio Scotland. "I think I've been quite busy over the last few years and I've achieved a lot in the sport.

"So I'm taking a little break from competing. I'm going to explore my interests in and out of boxing."

Rankin is working towards her trainers' licence while not closing the door on competing again.

"You know me - never say never," she said. "I'm the first person to always jump at an opportunity if something was to come up that I felt excited about.

"It is part of my DNA to be active and be physical. Don't be surprised if I announce I've got a fight coming up again."

In the meantime, Rankin is "incredibly excited" to be commentating on boxing at this summer's Olympics in Paris.

"I'm also dipping my toe into a bit of management of fighters and doing some work with Boxing Scotland as their female ambassador for young women coming through in the sport," she said.

"There's lots of boxers transitioning over to do some MMA and things like that. I enjoyed jujutsu and I did taekwondo, so there's a potential for a crossover there."

If the Mannes defeat was to be her last fight, Rankin is satisfied with her record of 13 career wins and eight losses after entering the sport later than most.

"For someone who decided in their early 20s to come from classical music to boxing, I've done not too bad," she added.

"I'm really proud of my career up until this point. It has been exciting to be at the forefront of women's boxing."

