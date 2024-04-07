Rangers vs Celtic LIVE: Old Firm result and reaction as Rabbi Matondo equalises for hosts in stoppage time

Rangers fought back from a two-goal half-time deficit to draw 3-3 with Celtic as the Scottish Premiership title race exploded at Ibrox.

Hoops attacker Daizen Maeda gave the visitors a stunning lead after just 21 seconds which rocked the home side. The nervy Light Blues fell further behind in the 34th minute when midfielder Matt O’Riley coolly converted a penalty after a VAR intervention.

Rangers improved after the break and skipper James Tavernier scored from the spot in the 55th minute before striker Cyriel Dessers had the ball in the net two minutes later only for an earlier infringement to rule out a goal.

Substitute Abdallah Sima levelled in the 86th minute but a minute later Hoops substitute Adam Idah drove in for what looked like a dramatic winner only for Rangers replacement Rabbi Matondo to level in added time for a share of the spoils which left Celtic one point ahead at the top.

Relive all the action from the Old Firm live below

Rangers vs Celtic LIVE: Latest Old Firm updates

REPORT: Rabbi Matondo ensures dramatic Old Firm draw after Rangers fight back against Celtic

FT: Points shared after epic six-goal Old Firm derby

90+3’ GOAL! Matondo finds late equaliser with superb strike (RAN 3-3 CEL)

88’ GOAL! Idah puts Celtic ahead again with low finish (RAN 2-3 CEL)

86’ GOAL! Sima’s deflected strike draws hosts level (RAN 2-2 CEL)

59’ DISALLOWED! VAR check rules out Rangers equaliser (RAN 1-2 CEL)

55’ GOAL! Tavernier slams home penalty to give hosts hope (RAN 1-2 CEL)

34’ GOAL! O’Riley converts from the spot after handball (RAN 0-2 CEL)

1’ GOAL! Maeda puts Celtic ahead after 21 seconds (RAN 0-1 CEL)

Rabbi Matondo ensures dramatic Old Firm draw after Rangers fight back against Celtic

15:00 , Ben Fleming

Rangers fought back from a two-goal half-time deficit to draw 3-3 with Celtic as the Scottish Premiership title race exploded at Ibrox.

Hoops attacker Daizen Maeda gave the visitors a stunning lead after just 21 seconds which rocked the home side. The nervy Light Blues fell further behind in the 34th minute when midfielder Matt O’Riley coolly converted a penalty after a VAR intervention.

Rangers improved after the break and skipper James Tavernier scored from the spot in the 55th minute before striker Cyriel Dessers had the ball in the net two minutes later only for an earlier infringement to rule out a goal.

Substitute Abdallah Sima levelled in the 86th minute but a minute later Hoops substitute Adam Idah drove in for what looked like a dramatic winner only for Rangers replacement Rabbi Matondo to level in added time for a share of the spoils which left Celtic one point ahead at the top.

Read the full match report from a chaotic Old Firm Derby below:

Matondo ensures dramatic Old Firm draw after Rangers fight back against Celtic

Tight at the top

15:00 , Ben Fleming

With that result, Celtic remain one point in front at the top of the Premiership but that can all change when Rangers play their game in hand on Wednesday.

The other second-half goals

14:55 , Ben Fleming

We’ve already seen the injury-time equaliser but here are the rest of the goals from a manic second half.

🗣️ "It's always James Tavernier for Rangers."



This is how the Ibrox captain pulled one back against Celtic from the penalty spot ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/SNvkohxvfC — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) April 7, 2024

🤯 What a few minutes at Ibrox...



Abdallah Sima's deflected shot made it 2-2 between Rangers and Celtic... pic.twitter.com/ACxr8ew2kf — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) April 7, 2024

🗣️ "THIS GAME IS MENTAL."



Celtic lead 3-2 at Ibrox in a CRAZY clash with Rangers! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/zhHTzfKAia — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) April 7, 2024

Rangers manager Phillipe Clement speaking to BBC Scotland

14:45 , Ben Fleming

“I don’t know if it was classic but my boys did something special. We show our real quality and personality. We get a well-deserved point. We are more the winners of the day. It could have been more, but I think the result is also good.

“They took the message [at half-time] in the best way they can and showed who they really are in the second half. We showed a lot of power, resilience, personality and mentality. There’s a lot of positives. We showed we deserve where we are in the league, we need to be at the top.

“It was important to have Abdallah Sima back. I’m happy with what he could give today. Rabbi [Matondo], we’ve been working a lot on these actions and having more control in his finishes. I’m really proud of him, and the whole team.

“It’s the form of potential champions, but we have a tough challenger. It’s good for Scottish football to have two teams with this quality.”

Cameron Carter-Vickers speaking after the game

14:33 , Ben Fleming

“I thought we started the game well, had parts of the first half where we kept the ball well and cut through them and created chances. In the second half, they came out and grew into the game. It’s difficult when they have all that possession and the crowd behind them to keep them out but disappointed to now win the game.

On the penalty: “Getting that goal spurred them on to kick on. I haven’t seen it back but at the time I thought he was looking for the contact but I haven’t seen it back.”

Rabbi Matondo speaking to Sky Sports

14:29 , Ben Fleming

“I wasn’t doing my best in the game so I thought when I got my opportunity to cut to just take my chance and thankfully it went in. You want to score in these types of games. I thought we could push on to get the winner but we take the point.

“The manager told me to do what I always do, working hard to get my shots off and that’s what I managed to do.”

Cyriel Dessers speaking after the game to Sky Sports

14:26 , Ben Fleming

“It’s one of the games I’ve had in my life. I think to get the draw after the start we had is massive for us for the rest of the season.”

On the message at half-time: “The gaffer said he didn’t recognise us and he didn’t see any of the things we had done in the past months. I can only agree but you can see how mentally strong we are. I’m so proud of this team.

“We know it’s possible to get back from a losing position but to do it in a game like this was really special.”

On his late chance: “I hit it well and thought that could be it but it just went wide.”

FULL-TIME: Rangers 3-3 Celtic

14:18 , Ben Fleming

A point each.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

FULL-TIME: Rangers 3-3 Celtic

14:08 , Ben Fleming

A slew of goalmouth action in that second half but let’s first take a look at that dramatic late equaliser from Matondo...

🚀 "THAT IS STUNNING!"



Rabbi Matondo unbelievably makes it 3-3 between Rangers and Celtic ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ujeeO7dSnq — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) April 7, 2024

FULL-TIME: Rangers 3-3 Celtic

14:00 , Ben Fleming

And breathe.

A pulsating six-goal encounter comes to an end as there’s a bit of a coming together at full-time between both sides.

But what a game we’ve been treated to. The Old Firm just never fails to disappoint.

Rangers 3-3 Celtic

14:00 , Ben Fleming

90+8 mins: CLOSE! Dessers almost finds a dramatic winner as he takes a pot-shot quickly from the edge of the box.

It catches out Hart but goes just past the right post.

Rangers 3-3 Celtic

13:58 , Ben Fleming

90+7 mins: A late defensive change for Rangers as Balogun replaces Goldson.

GOAL! Rangers 3-3 Celtic (Matondo, 90+3 mins)

13:54 , Ben Fleming

And there is more late drama and what a strike that is from Matondo to find another late equaliser!

The substitute comes inside off the left before curling a superb curling effort into the top corner. No chance for Hart but surely Celtic should have closed him down quicker?

What a ridiculous game this has been.

Rangers 2-3 Celtic

13:52 , Ben Fleming

90 mins: Goldson heads wide from a free-kick as the fourth official confirms we will have EIGHT minutes of added time.

Any room for some more late drama?

GOAL! Rangers 2-3 Celtic (Idah, 88 mins)

13:49 , Ben Fleming

What drama! You could not write it.

Just moments after the equaliser, Celtic hit the front once again as Idah fires low past Butland.

Bernardo picks out his fellow substitute in the area and Idah shows great footwork to shift it into space and fire low past the Rangers keeper.

Ibrox is silenced once again.

GOAL! Rangers 2-2 Celtic (Sima 86 mins)

13:47 , Ben Fleming

Rangers have the equaliser!

The hosts have been on top for large parts of this second half and get the equaliser at last. Matondo’s strike is blocked but comes back to Sima and his follow-up effort takes a wicked deflection and into the back of the net.

Can they push on for the winner now?

Rangers 1-2 Celtic

13:43 , Ben Fleming

82 mins: Another change for Celtic in the middle of the park as goalscorer O’Riley makes way for Bernardo.

Rangers 1-2 Celtic

13:41 , Ben Fleming

80 mins: Idah gets the better of Goldson down the left channel but the final ball lets him down as he gets into the box. Up the other end, Matondo jinks inside the box but Carter-Vickers does superbly to block the eventual effort.

Rangers 1-2 Celtic

13:39 , Ben Fleming

77 mins: An injury concern for Sterling who receives extensive treatment on the pitch. Rangers use the opportunity to make a change as Dowell replaces Diomande in central midfield.

Rangers 1-2 Celtic

13:34 , Ben Fleming

73 mins: Tavernier clips a ball towards the back post but Dessers can’t quite reach it and Celtic can clear.

Rangers 1-2 Celtic

13:32 , Ben Fleming

71 mins: A silly yellow card for Maeda as he prevents Rangers taking a free-kick quickly.

Rangers 1-2 Celtic

13:31 , Ben Fleming

69 mins: Changes for both sides as we approach the final 20 minutes.

Idah replaces Kyogo for Celtic, while Cantwell and Matondo are introduced for Rangers, with Lawrence and Silva making way.

Rangers 1-2 Celtic

13:30 , Ben Fleming

68 mins: A far better ball in from Tavernier but Lawrence can’t quite sort his body out and the ball deflects out harmlessly for a goal-kick.

Rangers 1-2 Celtic

13:27 , Ben Fleming

66 mins: The game has finally set backed down after that disallowed goal as Tavernier whips in a poor free-kick delivery from a promising position out on the right side.

Moments earlier, a double change for Celtic sees McGregor and Yang replace Kuhn and Hatate.

Rangers 1-2 Celtic

13:21 , Ben Fleming

59 mins: DISALLOWED! Or have they?

More VAR drama as the Rangers equaliser is eventually ruled out following a foul in the build-up from Lawrence on Iwata.

Celtic remain ahead, but only just.

GOAL! Rangers 2-2 Celtic (Dessers, 57 mins)

13:18 , Ben Fleming

What a turnaround!

Rangers win possession on the halfway line and Silva surges forward, feeding Sima. His low ball into the box is bundled home by Dessers and the home side have drawn level in a matter of moments.

GOAL! Rangers 1-2 Celtic (Tavernier, 55 mins)

13:16 , Ben Fleming

A superb penalty from the Rangers captain, fired right into the top corner. No chance for Hart and suddenly the home side have hope.

Rangers 0-2 Celtic

13:15 , Ben Fleming

54 mins: PENALTY! Well, that one is going to be controversial. It looked very minimal contact from Johnston on Silva but the referee reverses his decision and the yellow card for Silva as he awards a penalty.

A huge chance for Rangers.

Rangers 0-2 Celtic

13:13 , Ben Fleming

51 mins: Silva throws himself to the ground in dramatic fashion after the slightest of touches from Johnston but the referee is having none of it and shows the Rangers forward a yellow card for simulation.

There is a VAR check, though, and the referee is heading to the monitor...

Rangers 0-2 Celtic

13:09 , Ben Fleming

48 mins: Hatate has the first strike on goal after the break but it’s gathered well by Butland.

KICK-OFF! Rangers 0-2 Celtic

13:06 , Ben Fleming

46 mins: And with that change, Celtic get us back underway for the second half.

Changes at the break

13:06 , Ben Fleming

Unsurprisingly, Rangers make a change at the break, with Sima replacing Wright.

HALF-TIME: Rangers 0-2 Celtic

13:00 , Ben Fleming

Just in case you needed reminding of the task awaiting Rangers after the break, Celtic have lost just one of the 17 league games in which they have led at half-time this season.

Three points today would move them four points clear of Rangers at the top of the table.

HALF-TIME: Rangers 0-2 Celtic

12:56 , Ben Fleming

Here’s a look at those two first-half goes, including that remarkable goal after just 21 seconds...

🗣️ "A breathtaking start to a breathtaking derby!"



Daizen Maeda pounces on James Tavernier's error to give Celtic the lead vs Rangers inside the first THIRTY seconds - watch live on @SkyFootball 📺 pic.twitter.com/lQ26ifFk0B — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) April 7, 2024

🗣️ "Ibrox is officially silenced!"



Matt O'Riley dinks his penalty down the middle to put Celtic 2-0 up vs Rangers - watch live on @SkyFootball 📺 pic.twitter.com/tOTxejd788 — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) April 7, 2024

HALF-TIME: Rangers 0-2 Celtic

12:54 , Ben Fleming

One-way traffic at the break.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

HALF-TIME: Rangers 0-2 Celtic

12:50 , Ben Fleming

Boos ring out from the home fans as the half-time whistle goes. They’ve been second-best for the majority of this half and have a mountain to climb after goals from Maeda and O’Riley.

Rangers 0-2 Celtic

12:49 , Ben Fleming

45+1 mins: SAVE! The first real chance for Rangers as Silva latches onto the ball inside the area.

The Portuguese forward tries to slide his effort under Hart but it’s a great save from the former England international to deny the home side right on the brink of half-time.

Rangers 0-2 Celtic

12:47 , Ben Fleming

45 mins: Another quick counter from Celtic as Kyogo lays it off to the onrushing Hatate. The midfielder, though, gets his finish all wrong as the ball bobbles out for a goal-kick.

Two minutes of added time to come.

Rangers 0-2 Celtic

12:44 , Ben Fleming

41 mins: And another booking follows shortly after for the away side after O’Riley is late into the challenge on Diomande. The visitors do well to initially clear the free-kick but they do eventually concede a corner.

Rangers 0-2 Celtic

12:42 , Ben Fleming

39 mins: A yellow card for Johnston after a pour challenge from the full-back.

Rangers 0-2 Celtic

12:38 , Ben Fleming

36 mins: Celtic just keep coming forward and it’s a great chance for a third. Taylor whips in an enticing ball from the left but Kyogo gets his header all wrong at the far post and it flies out for a goal-kick.

GOAL! Rangers 0-2 Celtic (O’Riley, 34 mins)

12:37 , Ben Fleming

A superb finish from O’Riley who calmly clips it down the middle as Butland dives to his left.

Ibrox is completely silent with no away fans in the stadium but Celtic won’t care one bit. They have a vice-like grip on this game now.

Rangers 0-1 Celtic

12:35 , Ben Fleming

PENALTY! Referee John Beaton heads to the monitor and it’s a relatively simple decision. The elbow of Goldson was outstretched and clearly deflected the ball away from Scales inside the box.

A huge chance for Celtic to double their lead.

Rangers 0-1 Celtic

12:34 , Ben Fleming

31 mins: SAVE! Well, that will surely get Gareth Southgate’s attention.

Butland makes a great diving save to tip O’Riley’s superb header over the bar before diving onto a loose ball as Scales looked to poke it home from the corner.

There’s now a VAR check, though, for a handball from Goldson.

Rangers 0-1 Celtic

12:31 , Ben Fleming

28 mins: The camera pans to England boss Gareth Southgate who is watching on from the stands, presumably keeping tabs on Jack Butland.

There’s not much the Rangers keeper could have done about Celtic’s opener but he made a good stop a moment ago to deny Maeda.

Rangers 0-1 Celtic

12:29 , Ben Fleming

26 mins: And now a great couple of chances up the other end for Celtic to double their lead.

Maeda’s curling strike lacks conviction and is palmed away by Butland before Hatate’s fierce effort from outside the box whirls just past the post.

Rangers 0-1 Celtic

12:27 , Ben Fleming

24 mins: CHANCE! Goldson has to score.

The defender gets the beating of Carter-Vickers from the corner and rises well to meet Diomande’s cross but gets the contact all wrong, as the ball deflects off his shoulder and over the bar from little more than six yards out.

Rangers 0-1 Celtic

12:23 , Ben Fleming

20 mins: Kuhn pulls back Sterling’s shirt and receives the first yellow card of the game. The German perhaps took the punishment there after an accumulation of small fouls from his teammates.

Rangers 0-1 Celtic

12:21 , Ben Fleming

19 mins: Dessers uses his body well to bring down the high ball but it’s poor from his team-mate Lawrence who doesn’t spot the striker’s run and instead clips a ball aimlessly into the hands of Hart.

Rangers 0-1 Celtic

12:18 , Ben Fleming

15 mins: Rangers have had more of the ball in this opening 15 minutes but the Celtic midfielders - O’Riley and Hatate in particular - have harried the home side well in possession and not allowed them to play forward with any great ease.

Rangers 0-1 Celtic

12:15 , Ben Fleming

12 mins: This game still hasn’t settled into a familiar pattern yet, perhaps it never will. Another clumsy challenge from Carter-Vickers - he needs to be careful or an early yellow card will be coming his way.

Up the other end, Hatate drifts wide on the left side but his low ball into the box just evades Kyogo at the far post.

Rangers 0-1 Celtic

12:11 , Ben Fleming

9 mins: A high, lunging challenge from Scales but it’s well-executed from the Celtic defender. Wright looked in some pain on the floor following the collision but he’s back on his feet now.

Rangers 0-1 Celtic

12:11 , Ben Fleming

It was only 21 seconds but, remarkably, Maeda’s opener today is not the earliest goal in Old Firm Derby history.

Celtic's Chris Sutton netted 19 seconds into a 3-2 Rangers win in 2002...

Rangers 0-1 Celtic

12:10 , Ben Fleming

7 mins: Dessers attempts to spin Carter-Vickers and get a shot off inside the box but the Celtic defender does superbly to prevent his opposite number doing so.

Rangers 0-1 Celtic

12:07 , Ben Fleming

5 mins: The first real chance for Rangers comes as they win a free-kick on the right side. It’s whipped in by Tavernier but Hart comes through the crowd to claim the high ball.

GOAL! Rangers 0-1 Celtic (Maeda, 1 min)

12:05 , Ben Fleming

Wow! 21 seconds and the visitors are ahead. It’s a simple punt forward from Hart which Tavernier looks to have under control.

But it’s a bit too relaxed from the Rangers captain whose attempted clearance cannons off Maeda and flies into the back of the net.

What an unusual goal but Celtic won’t care one bit. The home fans stunned into silence.

KICK-OFF! Rangers 0-0 Celtic

12:02 , Ben Fleming

1 min: The hosts get us underway here in the first half.

Here come the players

12:00 , Ben Fleming

The noise inside the stadium is something else as flares erupt from inside the home stand.

Kick-off fast approaching

11:54 , Ben Fleming

The atmosphere inside Ibrox is as expected ahead of this massive game. Just over five minutes to go until kick-off now...

Can Kyogo star again?

11:49 , Ben Fleming

Kyogo Furuhashi has scored in both meetings between Celtic and Rangers in the Scottish Premiership this season and could become the first player to net in three league Old Firm derbies in the same season since Tomas Rogic in 2017-18.

(PA Wire)

Rodgers’ impressive Old Firm record

11:44 , Ben Fleming

The Celtic boss has won 12 of his 15 meetings with Rangers in all competitions, losing just once. The 80% win rate is the highest of any manager in this fixture.

Can he extend that record away from home today?

(PA Wire)

Neil Lennon: ‘Celtic can’t get beat

11:39 , Ben Fleming

“This game is enormous. These games are always pivotal in a title run-in,” former Celtic boss Lennon says on Sky Sports.

“Celtic can’t get beat. If Rangers win, it puts them in a really good position. Losing McGregor to the bench is a big, big blow for Celtic. We know the composure he brings to these games. Iwata is really going to have to stand up.”

Brendan Rodgers: Calm heads the key

11:34 , Ben Fleming

“I think it’s important not to get entrenched in the whole storyline because at times the storyline can be that ‘it could a disaster’,” the Celtic boss said at his pre-match press conference.

“But for me the storyline is that there is always opportunity. You arrive, you stay calm and you just look to focus on your performance.

“This is one of the greatest, most iconic games in world football but you’ve got to perform and you can only do that by staying calm and looking to play your football.”

Philippe Clement: Today’s match is not decisive

11:27 , Ben Fleming

“Whoever wins is not the champion,” the Rangers boss said ahead of today’s hotly-anticipated encounter.

“I don’t want mathematicians in my dressing room - I want passionate players who give their best every day for their team and that’s what I’ve been seeing.

“We have another Old Firm game in a few weeks also, so it’s not yet a decisive game.”

Tight at the top

11:20 , Ben Fleming

There is just one point (and one goal difference) separating both sides heading into today’s fixture. Celtic have won both derbies so far this season but it’s Rangers who have the game in hand on their Glaswegian rivals.

It’s about as tight as it could get.

Team news

11:12 , Ben Fleming

For Rangers, there are two changes as Sterling and Lawrence come in for Barisic and Cantwell.

Celtic, meanwhile, name an unchanged XI although there is space for captain Callum McGregor on the bench having missed the last four matches.

Rangers team news:

11:02 , Ben Fleming

Rangers XI: Butland, Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Sterling, Lundstram, Diomande, Lawrence, Wright, Silva, Dessers.

Celtic team news

11:02 , Ben Fleming

Celtic have announced their team for the match.

Celtic XI: Hart, Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor, Tomoki, Hatate, O’Riley, Kuhn, Kyogo, Maeda.

Rangers vs Celtic

11:00 , Sonia Twigg

Celtic captain Callum McGregor has a “very good chance” of facing Rangers but will not be risked on Livingston’s artificial surface.

Manager Brendan Rodgers will delay McGregor’s comeback until after Sunday’s cinch Premiership contest at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

The midfielder has been troubled by Achilles pain and has not featured since coming off at half-time during Celtic’s 7-1 win over Dundee on February 28.

Rangers vs Celtic tips: Scottish Premiership predictions, betting odds and free bets

10:45 , Sonia Twigg

Odds

Rangers win 5/4

Draw 13/5

Celtic win 21/10

Get the latest football betting site offers here

Rangers vs Celtic tips: Scottish Premiership predictions, betting odds and free bets

Early team news

10:30 , Sonia Twigg

Rangers boss Philippe Clement could hand a star to Abdallah Sima after the Brighton loanee made a return off the bench last time out.

Luis Palma remains out through injury for Celtic but Brendan Rodgers has been boosted by the availability of Cameron Carter-Vickers, Callum McGregor and Reo Hatate.

When is Rangers vs Celtic?

10:15 , Sonia Twigg

Rangers vs Celtic is due to kick off at 12pm BST on Sunday 7 April at Ibrox.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage from 11am BST. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

Welcome

10:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Rangers and Celtic renew hostilities in a crucial edition of the Old Firm derby with the two sides vying for top spot in the Scottish Premiership.

Just a point separates the Glasgow rivals in first and second, with Rangers, who have a game in hand, able to move top with a home victory.

Brendan Rodgers’ visitors have won both previous meetings this season, though, and will know that a win at Ibrox would put them in a strong position to retain their crown.