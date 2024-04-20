Rangers v Hearts: Pick of the stats

Hearts have never beaten Rangers at Hampden, though did prevail over the Govan side in the 1998 Scottish Cup final at Celtic Park.

Rangers last won the Scottish Cup in 2022, beating Hearts in the final in extra time. It ended a 13-year wait to lift the trophy and marked the 34th triumph in the competition.

Kenneth Vargas has scored in all three of Hearts' previous rounds in this year's Scottish Cup, making him the club's top scorer in the competition (three goals).