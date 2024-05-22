Rangers trio sign new deals

Rangers have announced contract extensions for Brogan Hay, Lizzie Arnot and Kathryn Hill.

Hill and Arnot's deals are both for two seasons, while Hay has signed a three-year deal.

The trio have been key players this season for Jo Potter's side, who won the SWPL Cup and are preparing for Sunday's Scottish Cup final against Hearts.

"It is vital we keep hold of the players who have been pivotal to our success this season," manager Jo Potter said.

"For any club you need stability and not having to make wholesale changes every summer. But the most important thing for me is Lizzie and Brogan have the right character to play for this football club as well as the quality.

"Kathy has been a mainstay for me and I am thrilled she will continue to be for the foreseeable future.

"Both on and off the park she has been a hugely influential member of the squad and an important part of the leadership group."