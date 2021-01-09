Rangers' Tony DeAngelo throws tantrum after Twitter bans Donald Trump

Tony DeAngelo won't be spewing garbage on Twitter any time soon. (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

Tony De.. activate.

Presumably in protest of Twitter’s decision to ban President Donald Trump, New York Rangers defenseman Tony DeAngelo, in a rage fit, shut down his personal account, calling the platform a disgrace Friday.

donald trump: suspended from twitter

tony deangelo: monkey see monkey do 🙈 pic.twitter.com/37ffuZGUnC — clarissa! (@quinnsedgework) January 9, 2021

DeAngelo then took his tantrum over to Instagram, denouncing all other social media platforms save for Parler — the social network that right-wing conspiracists and extremists are believed to have used to organize Wednesday’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Google has since responded by removing Parler from Google Play, while Apple has given it 24 hours notice to implement “a full moderation plan.”

While not the only vocal Trump supporter in the NHL, DeAngelo is certainly among the most passionate — and, frankly, the most shameful.

In addition to his odious actions on social media, DeAngelo launched a podcast in the summer called “Watch Your Tone” to more freely spew extreme, antagonistic political ideologies, COVID-19 denialism, and staunch support of the outgoing president.

Despite being gainfully employed in the NHL, DeAngelo has a long history of being problematic. In junior, he was suspended for eight games under the Ontario Hockey League’s harassment, abuse and diversity policy for verbally abusing a teammate. He’s also been suspended for verbal abuse at the NHL level, targeting a referee while with the Arizona Coyotes.

While it will remain something of a cesspool, Twitter is a better place without DeAngelo in it.

Wouldn’t it be something if the New York Rangers made the NHL a better place, too?

More from Yahoo Sports: