Advertisement

Rangers shut out Nationals 6-0. Eovaldi leaves start with groin injury

Associated Press
·2 min read
  • Texas Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi tosses the rosin bag as he walks behind the mound before throwing to Washington Nationals' Luis Garcia Jr. in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, May 2, 2024. Eovaldi left the game with an unknown injury in the inning. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    1/10

    Nationals Rangers Baseball

    Texas Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi tosses the rosin bag as he walks behind the mound before throwing to Washington Nationals' Luis Garcia Jr. in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, May 2, 2024. Eovaldi left the game with an unknown injury in the inning. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi, left, stands on the mound with catcher Jonah Heim as they wait on head athletic trainer Matt Lucero during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, May 2, 2024. Eovaldi left the game with an unknown injury. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    2/10

    Nationals Rangers Baseball

    Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi, left, stands on the mound with catcher Jonah Heim as they wait on head athletic trainer Matt Lucero during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, May 2, 2024. Eovaldi left the game with an unknown injury. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (17) walks off the field with pitching coach Mike Maddux, left, and head athletic trainer Matt Lucero, center, during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, May 2, 2024. Eovaldi left the game with an unknown injury. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    3/10

    Nationals Rangers Baseball

    Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (17) walks off the field with pitching coach Mike Maddux, left, and head athletic trainer Matt Lucero, center, during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, May 2, 2024. Eovaldi left the game with an unknown injury. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi throws to the Washington Nationals in the second inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    4/10

    Nationals Rangers Baseball

    Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi throws to the Washington Nationals in the second inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Texas Rangers' Marcus Semien follows through on a run-scoring single as Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz and umpire Jim Wolf, right, look on during the second inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    5/10

    Nationals Rangers Baseball

    Texas Rangers' Marcus Semien follows through on a run-scoring single as Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz and umpire Jim Wolf, right, look on during the second inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Washington Nationals starting pitcher Mitchell Parker throws to the Texas Rangers in the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    6/10

    Nationals Rangers Baseball

    Washington Nationals starting pitcher Mitchell Parker throws to the Texas Rangers in the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Washington Nationals pitching coach Jim Hickey (48) pays a mound visit to starting pitcher Mitchell Parker, Ildemaro Vargas (14) and catcher Keibert Ruiz, center rear, in the second inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    7/10

    Nationals Rangers Baseball

    Washington Nationals pitching coach Jim Hickey (48) pays a mound visit to starting pitcher Mitchell Parker, Ildemaro Vargas (14) and catcher Keibert Ruiz, center rear, in the second inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Washington Nationals' Luis Garcia Jr. is safe with a double under the attempted tag by Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien as umpire Ryan Blakney signals safe in the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    8/10

    Nationals Rangers Baseball

    Washington Nationals' Luis Garcia Jr. is safe with a double under the attempted tag by Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien as umpire Ryan Blakney signals safe in the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Texas Rangers' Corey Seager grounds out to third in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    9/10

    Nationals Rangers Baseball

    Texas Rangers' Corey Seager grounds out to third in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Texas Rangers relief pitcher David Robertson throws to the Washington Nationals in the eighth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    10/10

    Nationals Rangers Baseball

    Texas Rangers relief pitcher David Robertson throws to the Washington Nationals in the eighth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Texas Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi tosses the rosin bag as he walks behind the mound before throwing to Washington Nationals' Luis Garcia Jr. in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, May 2, 2024. Eovaldi left the game with an unknown injury in the inning. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi, left, stands on the mound with catcher Jonah Heim as they wait on head athletic trainer Matt Lucero during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, May 2, 2024. Eovaldi left the game with an unknown injury. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (17) walks off the field with pitching coach Mike Maddux, left, and head athletic trainer Matt Lucero, center, during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, May 2, 2024. Eovaldi left the game with an unknown injury. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi throws to the Washington Nationals in the second inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Texas Rangers' Marcus Semien follows through on a run-scoring single as Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz and umpire Jim Wolf, right, look on during the second inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Mitchell Parker throws to the Texas Rangers in the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Washington Nationals pitching coach Jim Hickey (48) pays a mound visit to starting pitcher Mitchell Parker, Ildemaro Vargas (14) and catcher Keibert Ruiz, center rear, in the second inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Washington Nationals' Luis Garcia Jr. is safe with a double under the attempted tag by Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien as umpire Ryan Blakney signals safe in the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Texas Rangers' Corey Seager grounds out to third in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Texas Rangers relief pitcher David Robertson throws to the Washington Nationals in the eighth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Nathan Eovaldi pitched 5 1/3 shutout innings before leaving with groin tightness and Ezequiel Duran’s two-out double was the first of three consecutive RBI hits in the second inning and the Texas Rangers beat the Washington Nationals 6-0 on Thursday.

Eovaldi (2-2) limited the Nationals to two hits and two walks while throwing 92 pitches — 13 short of his season high. He struck out eight for the fourth time this year, his season high. He won for the first time since April 3 and for the first time in four home starts this year.

Jacob Latz, David Robertson and Jonathan Hernández finished off the four-hit shutout, Texas’ second this season.

The Rangers (17-15) won a second straight series, which the defending World Series champions had not done since winning the first two series of the season.

The Nationals (15-16) failed to move above .500 for the first time since July 1, 2021. Arriving in Texas after scoring 33 runs in a four-game sweep at Miami, the Nats scored two runs in three games.

Duran’s double was his second RBI of the season, first since opening day. He’d sat out the previous three games after going 6 for 38, dropping his batting average from a season-high .429 to .200.

Evan Carter and Marcus Semien followed with RBI singles off rookie Mitchell Parker (2-1), making his fourth major league start.

The Rangers added three runs in the eighth inning. Two scored on Travis Jankowski's single. Jankowski replaced Duran at DH in the sixth inning.

Parker gave up three runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings while two walks and striking out five. He’d allowed three total runs in his previous three starts after being recalled from Triple-A Rochester on April 15 when Josiah Gray was placed on the injured list.

UP NEXT

Nationals left-hander Patrick Corbin (0-3, 6.82 ERA) will face Toronto left-hander Yusei Kikuchi (2-2, 2.94) on Friday to begin a five-game homestand.

Rangers right-hander Michael Lorenzen (2-1, 4.24) will pitch on Friday against Kansas City right-hander Brady Singer (2-1, 2.62) to start a 10-game road trip, including a scheduled doubleheader at Oakland next Wednesday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb